The country in Africa where newborns with disabilities are killed

About 45% of women who have babies with disabilities are pressured to commit infanticides in West Africa.

An abyss of silence stretches across West Africa regarding the birth of children with disabilities or various disorders. Epilepsy, impaired motor skills, and congenital mental disorders they don’t have a medical explanation in this region of the continent. On the contrary, they are considered the product of demonic possessions, and are punishable by death. This is how the infanticides due to disability in this part of the world.

A divine punishment in human flesh

Kenya, Guinea, and other West African countries have deeply rooted in animist traditions. Since time immemorial, it is considered that the spirit world and the earth plane coexist, as two faces in the same way. So too, communicate and influence each otheras they are connected.

The scientific development of the native peoples in this region of the continent is oriented under this ideological and spiritual filter. For this reason, traditional medicine includes spiritualistic beliefs in its professional work, as a fundamental part of society in the peripheries.

As a consequence of this same frame of reference, a discriminatory filter ends life of thousands of children born with congenital disabilities. Instead of being considered as treatable conditions, they are understood as divine punishments, which are embodied in the lives of young children.

A manual of infanticide in the oral tradition

Lydia Njoki is a middle-aged woman who had a baby with epilepsy. His mother, knowing the condition of her own grandson, recommended the best way to kill him, to avoid suffering for himself and his family. This was his testimony to the BBC regarding these learned practices:

“He told me to insert needles into his veins, that would kill him slowly, and no one would notice,” recalls the woman. “People told me that she was cursed, that’s why she had a child with a disability. […] I hated myself and asked God, ‘Why me?’

Njoki’s case is not isolated. On the contrary, women who refuse to murder their offspring in favor of the community they are forcibly exiled. Many of them prefer to save themselves the pain, and carry the emotional scar of, with their own hands, ending the lives of their children.

A recent study carried out in Kenya by Disability Rights International reveals that around the 45% of mothers in this condition have been pressured by external factors to perform forced infanticides. Not only that: homicide is considered “An act of love” towards the child and the community.

Children who do not lose their lives are abandoned in state orphanages. In Nairobi, it is common that week after week, these institutions receive close to 11 new entrants. Those who do not suffer this fate suffer from a systemic evil that forces their families to commit unwanted infanticides.

