There is not much to celebrate in environmental matters in the Dominican Republic in the last twelve months, especially on issues related to air pollution, the loss of biodiversity, solid waste management, human pressure in protected areas and environmental law. .

The drought period that began in 2019 has been the most alarming in the last 50 years and an increase in heat wave events is expected, according to a study carried out by the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec) in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Forest fires have intensified in recent months, with an intense season that even reached urban areas, such as the one that affected the Mirador Norte Park in late April.

Significant forest fires were recorded in the Sierra de Bahoruco and in the mountains of Tireo, Constanza, Santiago Rodríguez, Dajabón and Montecristi. Many users constantly denounce through photos and videos on social networks the construction of coal furnaces in Azua and Neiba and the indiscriminate cutting of timber species in protected areas. One of the complaints that gave rise to the fight to citizens and environmentalists was the felling of trees in the dry forest of Las Dunas de Baní (Scientific Reserve Félix Servio Ducoudray Natural Monument) in late November. The complaint was made by the Bishop of the Diocese of Baní, Monsignor Víctor Masalles.

Another environmental struggle that took on international dimensions began in late 2019 and has not yet concluded: the request of the Coalition for the defense of the protected areas of the Dominican Republic to annul the environmental permit granted to Leaf Bayahíbe in the Guaraguao National Recreation Area – Punta Catuano, of the Cotubanamá National Park, for the construction of a tourist project.

In early May of this year, military personnel and the Environment authorities evicted a group of people who attempted to invade the lands of the Loma Isabel de Torres Natural Monument protected area, in Puerto Plata.

Solid waste

The alert on the mismanagement of solid waste is activated when landfills catch fire and threaten people’s health.

The improvement in air quality that is supposed to be brought about by the reduction of commercial and industrial activities due to the pandemic due to the new coronavirus has not been experienced in Greater Santo Domingo. The toxic smoke from the Duquesa landfill, which remained active for more than 25 days, still reminds the population of the urgency of promulgating the General Law of Integrated Management and Co-processing of Waste in the Dominican Republic. The Haina landfill in San Cristóbal and the Rafey landfill in Santiago also affected the surrounding communities several times in the past year.

According to the Dominican Municipal League, 16,000 tons of solid waste are produced daily in the country.

Fewer species

“Let’s not kill the goose that lays the golden eggs”, warned in July 2019 the head of the Unit for Environmental Sustainability and Resilience of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the Dominican Republic, María Eugenia Morales, when referring to the importance of protected areas in the production of water, species reservoir and habitat for pollinators. Precisely the loss of biodiversity and climate change affect national ecosystems like never before.

“24% of vascular plants, 86% of amphibian species and 35% of reptile species are threatened with extinction,” says Dominican biologist and researcher Sixto J. Inchustegui.

“The arrival of brown algae on our coasts and beaches is palpable evidence of one of the impacts of climate change,” he adds.

And less water

Drought threatens water security and food security in the country, considers the agricultural engineer Milton Martínez González, member of the Environmental Commission of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

“We need 30 million forest tasks to be able to secure water for the 20 million tasks that we have arable. We are in a serious situation ”, denounced the farmer also in the Listin Diario Green Meeting.

Martínez points out that water is the main ecosystem service. It proposes, therefore, that it be regulated by a kind of “Water Amet”, a national authority that is in charge of establishing priorities in the service and that is above private interests.

THREAT

More complaints

Environmentalists continue to denounce the planting of avocados in the Sierra de Bahoruco, the largest water-producing area in the Southwest.

Guaconejo. 1,100 sacks of sticks of this endangered aromatic wood were seized in June 2019.

Grancera. Four days ago, the Environment Attorney ordered the removal of the equipment from a farm that had started its illegal installation in Montellano, Puerto Plata.

Biodiversity. The Jaragua Group reported that two leatherback turtles were killed in May in Miches and Macao.