New Zealand is back to normal since Tuesday, according to the government, eliminating the COVID-19 coronavirus within its borders and with effective and early management of the pandemic, which has only caused 22 deaths.

“We are confident that we have eliminated local transmission of the virus in New Zealand,” New Zealand Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference in Wellington, stressing that his country has gone 18 consecutive days without any new cases. of COVID-19.

As Europe begins to open up after this pandemic without having defeated the coronavirus – which has infected more than 7 million people on the planet, including more than 400,000 deaths, New Zealand is doing so with a country free of COVID-19.

Upon learning Monday that New Zealand no longer had active cases among its 5 million people, Labor Prime Minister Jancinda Ardern told reporters that she did “a little dance” with her two-year-old daughter Nee in the living room of her House.

THE RETURN TO NORMALITY

On the first Level 1 journey in New Zealand, almost all businesses today operated normally and without the restrictions of physical distance between people who have marked life during the pandemic.

One of the key aspects of this “new normal” is the use of a QR code that must be scanned with the mobile phone at the entrance and exit of businesses and allows authorities to quickly track if a new outbreak arises.

“A rogue midnight whiskey to mark the start of Level 1. Huge thanks to the many scientists who stepped up and supported the answer!” Juliet Gerrard, head of Ardern’s scientific consultants, tweeted.

The return to normality will allow New Zealand to be the first country in the world to open its Rugby stadiums to the public without capacity restrictions next Saturday when the Highlanders host the Chiefs at a Super Rugby match Aotearoa (Maori name for New Zealand) facing five teams.

THE KEY TO SUCCESS

The oceanic country not only has a low number of infections (1,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 22 deceased), but also expects to officially declare the virus eradicated on June 15, when it is 28 days since the discharge to the last case of “local infection by unknown source”.

In New Zealand, where a total of 296,000 tests have been done to detect the coronavirus in its population, borders are kept closed to foreigners indefinitely although repatriations are allowed.

Those nationals who return to their country undergo a 14-day quarantine and as of today will undergo two tests during that period.

“This is in part to ensure that risks are reduced to the lowest possible levels of imported cases that potentially cause an infection within our territory,” Bloomfield said, assuring that his country will not let its guard down.

The success of New Zealand, a country internationally applauded for its management of the pandemic, is attributed to the early measures and one of the strictest in the world to tackle the coronavirus when with 50 cases it ordered a mandatory quarantine on March 25.

Accompanied by a fund of some 29,907 million US dollars or 27,678 million euros (16.7% of its GDP), to boost job growth after the pandemic, the Ardern government took progressive steps towards the lack of confidence that led to the country from alert 4 to 1, which begins this Tuesday.