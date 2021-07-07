The countries with the greatest biodiversity in the world

The International Day for Biological Diversity It is celebrated every year on May 22, as stipulated in 1992 by the UN General Assembly that changed the date from December 29 to May 22 to commemorate the day it was first adopted to demonstrate our love for the planet in the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (The Earth Summit). On May 22, 1992, leaders agreed on a strategy to increase understanding of the important role of biodiversity in our future.

On this day, all of humanity comes together to ensure that Earth remains a place where all living creatures not only survive but also thrive in our ecosystem.

Biodiversity contributes to many aspects of our well-being. It is a sustainable source that provides raw materials and contributes to the health of human beings. A healthy ecosystem ensures accessibility to nutrient and water cycles, soil formation and retention, resistance against invasive species, plant pollination, climate regulation. It can also significantly reduce the pollution rate.

The loss and degradation of biodiversity negatively affect all levels of the planet, especially the most disadvantaged and vulnerable: women, children and indigenous peoples, therefore, biological diversity is essential for the well-being of humanity.

Earth is home to different species and communities of species. Biodiversity is unique in all parts of the Earth. As environmental conditions change, many of them are under threat of extinction. Each species is valuable and needs protection.

America is the continent that has the most countries rich in biodiversity: Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela and the United States. For their part, in Asia, the countries with the greatest biodiversity are China, Indonesia, India, the Philippines and Malaysia. In Africa, Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa. And finally, Oceana has Australia and Papua New Guinea. Together, these countries are home to more than 70% of the planet’s biodiversity! and its territory only represents 10% of the earth’s surface.

We went on to see the most megadiverse countries.