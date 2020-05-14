Before the coronavirus turned society and the world economy upside down, when life followed a relatively normal course, electric cars were gaining ground with increasing force. Electric cars and plug-in hybrids have been growing for months above the total market, but their sales and market share are still very uneven depending on the country where we look. Let’s take a look at the countries where the most electric cars are sold, and those with the largest market share.

China, USA and Norway are the largest plug-in hybrid and electric car markets

Because, effectively, one data and another do not necessarily go hand in hand. It is logical that more electric cars are sold in those markets with higher volume in absolute terms, so China and the United States lead (although with a great difference between the two) among the countries with the highest number of plug-in cars sold.

China was the only country where more than a million plug-in cars were sold (electric plus plug-in hybrids). However, with a total market of more than 23 million new cars, the share of plug-in cars remained at a modest 4.4%. Percentage that, however, made it the sixth country in the world with the highest penetration of the electric car.

A total of 361,307 plug-in cars were sold in the United States in 2018, of which 191,627 (53% of the total) were Tesla. Although it is the second largest market by volume, the share of plug-in cars over the total is less than half that of China.

Countries with the highest number of registrations of plug-in cars (electric and hybrid PHEV). Right: share of the total market.

In third position, very far from the North American country, we find Norway. The Nordic country is a veritable fiefdom of electric mobility, where practically one out of every two cars sold are electric or plug-in hybrids. Logically, this great market penetration is accompanied by a strong incentive policy in recent years and one of the most solvent recharging infrastructures in the world.

They follow Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and France. It is worth stopping for a moment in the case of Japan. The Japanese market was in 2018 the sixth in the world in total number of plug-in cars, but its market share is practically half that of the United Kingdom, and notably less than that of the United Kingdom or France.

It is also worth mentioning the significant increase in sales in the French country last year. The arrival of the new Renault ZOE at the end of the year triggered registrations in its local market, and the French utility ended 2019 with more than 18,800 units sold alone, out of a total of 61,500 new plug-in cars sold in France.

Norway and Iceland have the largest share of plug-in hybrid and electric cars

As can be seen in the graphs, the market share of this type of car in Norway It has no comparison with any other country. 49.1% of the new cars sold in Norway were a plug-in car, that is, almost one in two.

The market share in Iceland, with 19.1% of electric and hybrid cars type PHEV. Although at a significant distance from Norway, which plays in a different league from the rest, Iceland also far surpasses its immediate pursuer: Sweden, which registered an 8% share.

Plug-in car market shares (includes electric and PHEV hybrids).

After the podium with the three countries with the highest proportion of plug-in cars, they complete the top ten positions: The Netherlands (6.7%); Finland and China, both above 4%; Portugal (3.4%); Switzerland (3.2%); and Austria and the United Kingdom, both with a 2.5% share.

As you may have observed, Spain does not appear even among the 18 countries with the highest quota of plug-in cars. Our country closed 2018 with a share of just 0.5%, although last 2019 the figure was close to doubling, reaching 0.9% of the total market.

