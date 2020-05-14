We have not yet reached the middle of May, but it seems increasingly clear that Latin America is going through its worst month since the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic.

Many countries in the region have broken their records of contagions and daily deaths in recent days, with the majority of the case and death curves showing a clear upward trend.

A few, however, already seem to have left the worst behind.

And the hope of authorities and epidemiologists is that these numbers are the announcement of the start of the “peak” of the pandemic, and that the expected decrease in the number of infections is already around the corner.

But, which are the countries in the region in which the coronavirus is advancing more quickly? And where have infections been reduced?

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Here is a quick look at the situation of the countries at both ends of the table.

Brazil

Brazil continues to be the country in the region most affected by the virus in absolute terms and is one of those where infections – and deaths – grow most rapidly.

. This week Brazil once again broke its death record with covid-19.

According to data from its Ministry of Health, the South American giant broke his contagion record this Wednesday, registering 11,385 new cases.

That was the fourth time so far this month that the South American giant broke the barrier of 10,000 daily cases, to accumulate a total of 103,737 so far in May.

This is more than half of the 190,137 infected with covid-19 registered in Brazil at 12:00 GMT this Thursday, which keeps it in the sixth place worldwide.

And on Tuesday, the same Ministry of Health had already announced the highest number of deaths with covid-19 in a single day: 881.

Peru

Peru has also seen its number of infected people increase rapidly and like Brazil also broke its record of new cases in one day this May 13, with 4,247.

This was also the first time that Peru – currently 13 worldwide in number of infected – overcame the barrier of 4,000 cases in one day.

But daily cases have remained above 3,000 in almost all of May, when previously that number had only been reached once during the pandemic.

The situation has sparked protests in some parts of Peru.

That means that 39,330 of the 76,306 cases reported by the Peruvian Ministry of Health to date – that is, more than a half– correspond to the first two weeks of May.

Peru also adds 2,169 deaths, and the 112 deaths registered this Wednesday also set a new record.

Mexico

Unlike Brazil and Peru, Mexico did not break a record in new infections on Wednesday, when it reported 1,862 new cases, but it did a day earlier with 1,997.

And the country has dangerously approached the barrier of 2,000 daily cases several times so far in May.

. Despite the increase in contagion, Mexico is preparing to ease its containment measures.

That is why, so far this month, Mexico has also more than doubled its infection figures, adding 20,962 new cases for a total of 40,186, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

And this made Ecuador exceed the number of confirmed cases to position itself as the third Latin American country with the most cases from covid-19 to date.

Mexico also reported its highest number of covid-19 deaths within 24 hours on Tuesday, when it tallied 353 fatalities.

With 4,220 deaths, Mexico is the second country in the region in deaths with coronavirus and also has one of the highest case fatality rates in Latin America.

Chile

For a long time located in second place in Latin America in number of infections, only behind Brazil, Chile currently occupies fourth place.

But the number of new daily cases began to rise significantly on the last day of April and the infections they have more than doubled so far in May.

. For the Chilean government, reducing the rate of contagion in Santiago is key.

Indeed, if on April 30 Chile registered 16,023 cases, the number as of May 13 already totaled 34,381, an increase of 54%.

And this Wednesday was also a record day in terms of new cases, with 2,660 new infections in a 24-hour period.

The average daily death, however, has remained more or less stable.

But the situation already motivated the tightening of confinement conditions in the capital Santiago.

Other increases

Confirmed cases of covid-19 have also increased significantly in other countries in the region, which, however, provide much lower totals than in the aforementioned countries.

In ParaguayFor example, the 474 cases registered so far in May are equivalent to 64% of their current total of 740.

And in the last 13 days so much Bolivia how The Savior they have registered 62% of all their infections to date (1,981 of 3,148 and 688 of 1,112, respectively).

. Percentage wise, Paraguay is the country in the region where infections have increased the most so far in May.

Follows them not very far Honduras, with a 59% increase in less than two weeks: 1,168 of its 1,972 cases.

Meanwhile in Colombia the number of infections has almost doubled so far in May: the 6,423 registered until this Wednesday represent 49.6% of its current 12,930.

The other side of the coin

At the other extreme are cases like that of Costa Rica, which according to official figures seems to have reached the peak of the infection in March, although its record of cases in one day was recorded on April 9, with 37.

Since then, however, the daily number of infections has been declining, to the point that the 82 new infections registered so far in May represent 10% of its 815 cases.

. Little by little, Costa Rica is preparing to return to normal.

And the curve in Uruguay – which has only added 10.5% of its 719 infections in May – it also began to decline as of April 9, when it broke its record of daily infections with 37.

Official figures also show good news for Venezuela: May cases represent only 15% of the total.

And the same goes for Ecuador, which has only reported 5,552 cases so far this month, 18% of its 30,486 confirmed infections.

Ecuador, however, is a good example of the limitations of the official figures and of how much things can change overnight.

On April 23, the country added in a single day more than 10,000 infected to double their number, after numerous official accounts were included delayed tests.