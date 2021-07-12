The countries of southern Europe, the dominators of the Euro Cups of the 21st century

07/12/2021 at 09:05 CEST

There is a significant “gap” between countries of northern Europe and those of the south. Religion to begin with, since the south is predominantly Catholic except for Greece which is Orthodox. On the other hand, in the north all the countries are markedly Protestant (except for the exception of Bavaria). But the differences do not end there, since in football they are also usually teams with a long tradition of confrontation.

When it comes to the Euro Cups, the domain has clearly been South European, specifically those known in the north as the ‘PIGS’ (Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain). These teams have been the dominators in all the European Cups that have been celebrated in the 21st century.

The first Euro of the century was won by Greece in 2004, surprising everyone. Later It was Spain who took over as it won the 2008 and 2012 Euros, in the last one beating precisely Italy. The relay would be taken by Portugal, the neighboring country managed to win in 2016, and now in 2020 (held in 2021) it is Italy that lifts the trophy.

This shows the good state of health enjoyed by the beautiful sport in southern Europe.