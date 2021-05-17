The countdown to the Indianapolis 500 begins

05/17/2021 at 2:41 PM CEST
While in Europe everything is ready for the most emblematic race on the Formula 1 calendar, the Monaco GP, which takes place this weekend, in the United States this Tuesday the countdown begins for the 105th edition of the legendary 500 Miles of Indiápolis, which despite the pandemic will be held on next May 30 with audience in the stands. This time Fernando Alonso is focused on his return to the ‘great circus’ with Alpine and will not repeat at Indy, where Alex Palou will be the only Spanish representative.
The action at the Indianapolis Oval will start tomorrow, May 18, with the first three free practice sessions. Preparatory sessions will be held throughout the week, before Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd May the moment of truth arrives with qualifying, where only 33 of the 35 entered cars will get a place on the grid.
Indianapolis 500 Schedules (Spanish Peninsular Time)
Tuesday May 18 Training 1- Veterans in Ovals 16.00-18.00
Tuesday May 18 Training – Rookies 18.00-20.00
Tuesday, May 18 Training 2 – All 21.00-00.00
Wednesday May 19 Training 3 – All 18.00-00.00
Thursday May 20 Trainings 4 – All 18.00-00.00
Friday May 21 Training 5 – Fast Friday 18.00-00.00
Saturday May 22 Training 6 – Group 1 15.30-16.00
Saturday May 22 Training 6 – Group 2 16.00-16.30
Saturday May 22 Qualifying 18.00-23.50
Sunday 23 May Training 7 – Last Chance 17.00-17.30
Sunday 23 May Training 7 – Fast Nine 17.30-18.00
Sunday May 23 Qualification – Last Row 19.15-20.30
Sunday May 23 Qualification – Fast Nine 21.00-21.45
Sunday May 23 Trainings 8 – All 23.00-01.00
Friday May 28 Final Training – Carb Day 17.00-19.00
Sunday May 30 Race 6:45 p.m.
Drivers registered in 2021
1 JR Hildebrand AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin (D *) Team Penske Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
6 Helio Castroneves (G *) Meyer Shank Racing Honda
7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
9 Scott Dixon (G *) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11 Charlie Kimball AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
12 Will Power (G *) Team Penske Chevrolet
13 Sebastien Bourdais AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
14 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
15 Simon De Silvestro Paretta Autosport Chevrolet
16 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda
17 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
18 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
19 Simon Pagenaud (G *) Team Penske Chevrolet
20 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
21 Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport Honda
22 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w / Curb-Agajanian Honda
23 Alexander Rossi (G *) Andretti Autosport Honda
24 Ryan Hunter-Reay (G *) Andretti Autosport Honda
25 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
26 Takuma Sato (G *) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
27 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
28 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
29 Tony Kanaan (G *) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
30 Pietro Fittipaldi (D *) Dale Coyne Racing / RWR Honda
31 Max Chilton Carlin Chevrolet
32 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda
33 RC Enerson (D *) Top Gun Racing Chevrolet
34 Juan Pablo Montoya (G *) Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
35 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
D *: debutante
G *: winner