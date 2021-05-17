The countdown to the Indianapolis 500 begins

05/17/2021 at 2:41 PM CEST

While in Europe everything is ready for the most emblematic race on the Formula 1 calendar, the Monaco GP, which takes place this weekend, in the United States this Tuesday the countdown begins for the 105th edition of the legendary 500 Miles of Indiápolis, which despite the pandemic will be held on next May 30 with audience in the stands. This time Fernando Alonso is focused on his return to the ‘great circus’ with Alpine and will not repeat at Indy, where Alex Palou will be the only Spanish representative.

The action at the Indianapolis Oval will start tomorrow, May 18, with the first three free practice sessions. Preparatory sessions will be held throughout the week, before Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd May the moment of truth arrives with qualifying, where only 33 of the 35 entered cars will get a place on the grid.

Indianapolis 500 Schedules (Spanish Peninsular Time)

Tuesday May 18 Training 1- Veterans in Ovals 16.00-18.00

Tuesday May 18 Training – Rookies 18.00-20.00

Tuesday, May 18 Training 2 – All 21.00-00.00

Wednesday May 19 Training 3 – All 18.00-00.00

Thursday May 20 Trainings 4 – All 18.00-00.00

Friday May 21 Training 5 – Fast Friday 18.00-00.00

Saturday May 22 Training 6 – Group 1 15.30-16.00

Saturday May 22 Training 6 – Group 2 16.00-16.30

Saturday May 22 Qualifying 18.00-23.50

Sunday 23 May Training 7 – Last Chance 17.00-17.30

Sunday 23 May Training 7 – Fast Nine 17.30-18.00

Sunday May 23 Qualification – Last Row 19.15-20.30

Sunday May 23 Qualification – Fast Nine 21.00-21.45

Sunday May 23 Trainings 8 – All 23.00-01.00

Friday May 28 Final Training – Carb Day 17.00-19.00

Sunday May 30 Race 6:45 p.m.

Drivers registered in 2021

1 JR Hildebrand AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet

3 Scott McLaughlin (D *) Team Penske Chevrolet

4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

6 Helio Castroneves (G *) Meyer Shank Racing Honda

7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

9 Scott Dixon (G *) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

11 Charlie Kimball AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

12 Will Power (G *) Team Penske Chevrolet

13 Sebastien Bourdais AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

14 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

15 Simon De Silvestro Paretta Autosport Chevrolet

16 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda

17 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

18 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

19 Simon Pagenaud (G *) Team Penske Chevrolet

20 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

21 Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport Honda

22 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w / Curb-Agajanian Honda

23 Alexander Rossi (G *) Andretti Autosport Honda

24 Ryan Hunter-Reay (G *) Andretti Autosport Honda

25 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

26 Takuma Sato (G *) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

27 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

28 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

29 Tony Kanaan (G *) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

30 Pietro Fittipaldi (D *) Dale Coyne Racing / RWR Honda

31 Max Chilton Carlin Chevrolet

32 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda

33 RC Enerson (D *) Top Gun Racing Chevrolet

34 Juan Pablo Montoya (G *) Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

35 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

D *: debutante

G *: winner