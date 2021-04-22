The “countdown” begins for Jorge Martín

04/22/2021 at 12:39 PM CEST

“The 3 operations have been perfect. Thanks to doctors Mir, Jimeno, Campillo, Monllau and their teams. The countdown begins!”. That’s how motivated he is Jorge Martin on his social networks after undergoing surgery at the Quirón Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, ​​after the serious fall he suffered in free practice at the Portuguese Grand Prix last weekend. The Madrid rider, who will miss the May 2 race in Jerez and most likely the next event on the calendar at Le Mans, already has a replacement with the Pramac Ducati, which has registered Tito Rabat for the Spanish GP.

The 3 operations have been perfect. Thanks to doctors Mir, Jimeno, Campillo, Monllau and their teams. The countdown begins! // 3 surgeries went perfect. The count down begins! pic.twitter.com/mf5YkmaINn – JorgeMartínAlmoguera (@ 88jorgemartin) April 21, 2021

Martín was evacuated to the Faro hospital After his fall in FP3 and the doctors detected several fractures, in addition to a severe blow to the head that made the operation postponed in Barcelona to avoid complications with anesthesia. In the end, as he himself has explained in networks, doctors have operated on him for various injuries: “One in the right hand, of the big toe, another in the left knee that will take me a little more time, and then another one in the right foot, in the tibial malleolus, in total there will be three surgeries at the same time with three doctors and three different teams & rdquor ;.

The pilot himself took for granted his withdrawal from the next two grands prix, placing his return on May 30 in Italy. “Jerez impossible, Le Mans surely impossible too, my goal is set on Mugello& rdquor;, he assures.

This same Thursday morning, Martín greeted his followers: “Good morning, and like a Phoenix, I regenerate from my ashes. Come on & rdquor ;.