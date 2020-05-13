The Government approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers the new agreement agreed with employers and unions to extend the figure of the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) until June 30, regardless of whether or not then the decree of the state of alarm. A week later the promised minimum vital income is scheduled to arrive.

The ERTE were approved in March as a formula to alleviate the situation of companies affected by the economic consequences of the coronavirus health crisis, considering a exemption of between 75% and 100% of contributions of its workers on the condition that there will be no layoffs in the six months following the resumption of activity.

However, the social partners negotiated to open the door slightly to the appropriate dismissals, that is, whenever it is a question of specific sectors or a justified risk of competing in bankruptcy is justified. On the other hand, the extension of the ERTE will contemplate a relaxation of the condition of not dismissing in six months specifying that the deadlines will start counting from the incorporation into partial effective work or from the incorporation of the first worker or part of the workforce.

In this way, the ERTE may be of two types: by total or partial force majeure. In this second case, part of the activity is recovered, although it is established that the adjustments will take precedence by reducing the working hours of the workers.

Companies must notify the labor authority of the total resignation, if applicable, of the ERTE within a period of fifteen days and the SEPE of the variations in the data of workers included in those files.

On the other hand, the Government also imposes two red lines on companies that intend to apply for an ERTE: they will not be able to do so if they take advantage of the tax cuts from tax havens, nor if they pay dividends.

