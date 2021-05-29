The costumes of ‘Cruella’ or how to go from dreamer to villain

Emma Stone, characterized as Cruella (Photo: DISNEY)

For the young orphan Estella to become Cruella de Vil, it takes a bad experience with London’s most famous designer and 47 costume changes. That is the overwhelming number of looks that Jenny Beavan has needed to capture on the big screen the transformation of the Disney villain played by Emma Stone in the new adaptation of Cruella.

The film arrives this Friday in movie theaters and Disney +, and the wardrobe plays a fundamental role in understanding the character. The Cruella of this new adaptation is not yet the super villain willing to turn Dalmatians into coats, she is a young woman who wants to fulfill her dream of being a designer and who rebels against Baroness Von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson.

That is why at the beginning the wardrobe that Emma Stone wears is more discreet and less glamorous, transforming into a style that drinks from the punk aesthetic of 1970s London, where the action takes place. In a meeting with journalists, Beavan explained that to draw the image of Cruella they pulled vintage and military-inspired garments, to, in the last bars of the film, give it a more sophisticated point and bring it closer to the Cruella of Glenn Close.

For the costume designer it was important to capture the narrative arc of the character. “I don’t do fashion, I tell stories through clothes,” explained Beavan, who has won two Oscars for Mad Max: Fury Road and A Room With a View, in the talk. One of those examples of sophistication that the designer talks about is the red dress that Cruella wears at one of the parties she attends.

Cruella’s red dress (Photo: DISNEY)

It is one of the few times that red is introduced into the villain’s wardrobe, where black and white prevail. In the other great moment of fashion of the tape it is also …

