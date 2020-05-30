The Cosquín Rock advanced the possibility of an upcoming online and interactive edition although he has not yet confirmed the date.

The idea is to transform the already classic festival into a streaming milestone that includes live bands playing from different parts of the world, with chats and the possibility of choosing the camera with which to watch the festival, more experiences in virtual reality and even “meet and greet”, according to the organizers of the festival through a statement.

Become the genre event most federal in Argentina, and promoted in recent years as a successful export model, Cosquín Rock anticipated that for “celebrate your 20 years” is planning the possibility of a screw thread related to current times, with the possibility of a virtual edition in times of pandemic.

“Nothing will ever be the same,” says the organization of Cosquín Rock in its statement. How will the ritual of the bodies be transformed? (Photo: SEPIA PHOTOAGENCY)

“This new reality that we have to live motivated us to rethink the way in which we understand entertainment. We have the responsibility to create a new way of living live music, to conquer the public, and at the same time, to be the source of work for many artists, bands, technicians and the entire music family ”, expressed from the organization through the text transmitted to the press.

The festival, which has long positioned itself as an icon and beacon for established and emerging artists, decided to set up an interactive meeting with bands playing live and simultaneously from the most popular stages in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the United States and Spain.

However, for now nothing has been said about the date of the meeting. Nor about the bands that will be part of the particular edition.

With José Palazzo in charge, Cosquín Rock was installed as the most federal event in Argentine rock and was projected to the world. Now, he will seek to adapt to the new times.

“Welcome to Cosquín Rock Festival On Line. Nothing will ever be the same”, hints at the press release playing with the exceptional and the strangeness of the situation.

I don’t know“We are integrating the best technologies available to offer a unique entertainment experience and thinking about the best interactions with your artists, “said the organizers.

To be continue…

IS.

