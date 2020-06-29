The Supreme Court will explore this week the rehabilitation of Juan Antonio Toro Peña as judge after the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) withdrew him from the judicial career for a crime of reckless prevarication. The judge, who had handled the most important cases related to the world of sports and the Federations, was sentenced to three years of special disqualification.

Defended by the lawyer Adolfo Prego, who was a Magistrate in the same Criminal Chamber, Toro Peña believes he can resume his controversial judicial career. The former head of the Investigating Court number 36 in Madrid provided documents and information on a case against the former president of the Spanish Basketball Federation, José Luis Sáez, and his right hand Luis Giménez to someone who was not part of the criminal procedure. That person who received that information was the former president of the Spanish Tennis Federation, José Luis Escañuela, who had close ties to the judge through Rafael Cortés Elvira. The former Secretary of State for Sport served as President of the Foundation of the Federation of Escañuela.

Cortés Elvira mediated to defend his friend –Ex-president of the Spanish Football Federation Ángel María Villar– months before entering prison for Operation Soulé. He reunited him with the now disabled Juan Antonio Toro Peña so that the latter could show him « Your unconditional support », in information published by El Mundo.

This is just a mere example of the tentacles and friendships that Juan Antonio Toro Peña has. The prosecution, without going further, requested 15 years of disqualification for the judge because in addition to assuming that he delivered the secret documents to Escañuela He was investigated for providing the same information to the newspaper El Independiente, who promptly reported the case in great detail and left José Luis Sáez’s honor at a very low level. It is no coincidence that Toro Peña’s lawyer in the case has an important family relationship with one of his reference journalists.

The president of the FEB was accused of being little less than a vividor and the paragraph judge charged him with seven crimes involving prison terms. The former president of Spanish basketball has been silent throughout the procedure in great pain due to the deterioration of his image and the defamation to which he has been subjected. Sáez has not granted interviews nor will he, but he has said to his intimates a phrase that perfectly summarizes what he lived: « I tried to do everything to take the suffering out of my family. » They replied: « Honor, family and friends do not negotiate. » Now the case, with a new judge, has come to nothing. Of the multiple crimes he was accused of, only that of misappropriation and for a negligible amount remains.

It is curious that Jorge Garbajosa, successor of Sáez in the presidency of the FEB and that considered him as his « adoptive father » in his biography, has allowed the Federation to maintain the status of private prosecution in the trial for the damage caused to the institution by both Sáez and Giménez. After retiring in 2012, the former player was welcomed into the Federation as a special worker thanks to his illustrious sports career.

The judge who replaced Toro Peña, María José Ortega, has ruined all the allegedly biased work of her partner. The judge, as he had done on other occasions in other trials, made a movie of his head accusing Sáez of belonging to a criminal group, money laundering and a tax crime, even going so far as to accuse the International Basketball Federation of committing irregularities in Spain. by the organization of the 2014 FIBA ​​World Cup. The judge was so engrossed in his investigation that he wanted to call FIBA ​​Secretary General Patrick Baumann for questioning. For things like that, A platform of those affected by the opinions of Toro Peña is already being established.

The judge, who now wants to reinstate his status, has been fully portrayed by his successor and the evidence against him has not stopped accumulating. Toro Peña was also an economic partner of Cortés Elvira –ex-rector of the Camilo José Cela University– teaching and even doing all-paid trips to Latin America, as OKDIARIO has learned.

All these tests will be judged this Wednesday, July 1 in the Supreme Court. Toro Peña trusts that they will return the toga and the case against Sáez, although everyone hallucinates with the different visions between the initial judge and the current one. The evidence, with the Prosecutor’s Office having requested 15 years of disqualification, leaves the magistrate on the ropes. The judge sentenced for rigging his rulings has proven to have more contacts than the yellow pages, although his letters are more than marked at this point in the film.