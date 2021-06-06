The corpse of a giant squid appears on the Gurugú beach in Castellón

Giant squid appeared on the beach of Gurugú in Castelló LOCAL POLICE OF CASTELLÓ

It has been collected by the municipal waste collection service due to its advanced state of decomposition.

This Friday the body of a dolphin washed up on another beach in Castellón

Castellón Local Police officers, together with the municipal waste collection service, have located this Sunday on the Gurugú beach the carcass of a giant squid washed up in the sand, in a poor state of conservation, a few meters from the shore.

The events occurred early this Sunday, when the corpse of a large squid appeared on the shore of the beach, sources from the Castellón Local Police have specified.

The animal has been collected by the municipal waste collection service Due to the poor state of conservation that it presented, the same sources have indicated.

Its about second event of these characteristics that happens on the beaches of Castellón during the weekend. This past Friday, agents of the Local Police, together with the municipal firefighting service, they found the corpse of a stranded dolphin on the Pinar beach in the sand, also in a “terrible state of conservation”.

A team of municipal firefighters then moved to the place, whose troops pulled the dolphin out of the water. Subsequently, the Castellón Local Police took the necessary steps to remove the animal. The dolphin had a “lamentable” state of conservation and finally the municipal waste collection company was responsible for its removal from the beach.