The corpse of a cow appears on the Rafal beach in Murcia

The residents of the Murcian town of Águilas found last Sunday on the Rafal beach the corpse of a cow weighing several hundred kilos in advanced state of decomposition. “We rule out that the animal is from Águilas because there is no livestock here,” explains Bartolomé Hernández, Águilas Councilor for Agriculture.

PACMA shared the news on their social networks and blames the ships carrying animals: “Ships that transport live animals, such as the Karim Allah and the Elbeik, tend to throw overboard those who die from the harsh conditions. Until when, @desdelamoncloa?”

The City Council of Águilas considers it likely that the beef has been carried away by the current from Cabo de Palos in Cartagena to the shore of Cabo Cope in Águilas due to the Levante wind that has blown in recent days, according to NIUS.

It is not the first time that animal corpses have appeared on Spanish beaches, on March 6 a carcass was also found in the Cunit beach (Tarragona).

The Animal Equality Association points out that the cow could come from one of the vessels, such as the Karim Allah and the Elbeik, which by order of the Ministry of Agriculture had to dock in the port of Cartagena to slaughter the cattle they had on board after three months sailing through the Mediterranean.

On Monday, the town hall workers removed the body, a task that required a excavator and a truck with a crane by the size and weight of the animal.