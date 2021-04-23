The corporal vaccinated with AstraZeneca has not died and is in brain death

The corporal of the Army, a member of the América 66 Infantry Regiment, who had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca on April 7, has not died rather, he is in brain death.

This Friday, the Pharmacovigilance Center of the Health Department of the Government of Navarra has received a notification of a “adverse event with fatal outcome” of a person who had been vaccinated with Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) on April 7 against Covid-19. Despite the fact that the Provincial Government has reported that he had died after suffering a “cerebral sinus thrombosis with thrombocytopenia and cerebral hemorrhage”, the affected person has not died and is in a situation of brain death.

It’s about a Army corporal, a member of the Infantry Regiment América 66 de Cazadores de Montaña, based in Pamplona, ​​who received said vaccine on the 7th in his unit and who on the 21st suffered a faint when he was at home, for which he was transferred to the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, has detailed the Army.

The Provincial Government has explained that this adverse event It has been communicated, according to the established procedure, to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) as well as the rest of the Autonomous Pharmacovigilance Centers.

The case, according to current protocols, will be studied from the AEMPS In a network investigation about what happened with the administration of this vaccine, the Regional Government has reported.

The Spanish Pharmacovigilance System for Medicines for Human Use (SEFV-H), made up of the Autonomous Centers of Pharmacovigilance and coordinated by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), permanently values ​​the suspected adverse reactions notified in Spain with all authorized drugs, including vaccines and their different types, he added.

To this day, Navarra has managed 207,971 doses more than 146,000 people. According to the latest vaccination report collected by the Ministry of Health (issued on April 22), in the Autonomous Community only adverse effects have been reported in relation to 0.6% of the vaccines given and within these side effects, 94 % are mild in nature.