Coronaviruses that affect dogs are different from covid-19. (Free Press Photo: Hemeroteca PL)

Several Facebook posts shared thousands of times since April 20 claim that the covid-19-causing coronavirus is not a new virus, and show photos of dog vaccine bottles as evidence; However, the coronavirus that affects dogs is different from that caused by covid-19 disease and affects humans, for which there is still no vaccine.

Stephen Cole, an assistant professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, explained to . that coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can infect different species and cause various symptoms.

Cole said vaccines for coronaviruses that affect dogs, CCV or CRCoV, probably would not work in other species either.

To illustrate this point, Cole pointed out that the virus that causes distemper in dogs belongs to the same genus of virus that causes measles in humans (morbillivirus), and that different vaccines are used to prevent both diseases.

On April 23, the . reported that two New York cats became the first covid-19 diagnosed pets in the United States. “Both had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to make a full recovery,” said the Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although health authorities are still studying the impact of covid-19 on animals, “there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States,” they said.

The new coronavirus strain is different from those that affect cattle, dogs, and other animals. (Free Press: Hemeroteca PL)

The CDC recommends that cats stay indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with animals or humans. They also indicate that dogs should always be walked on a leash when outside and should avoid areas with accumulated people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates on its website, consulted on April 28, 2020, that “there is the possibility that some animals may become infected through close contact with infected people. More data is needed to know if animals and pets can spread the disease. Current data indicates that direct transmission between humans remains the main factor of spread. “

According to the WHO, there is still “no specific vaccine or antiviral against covid-19”, so the most effective way to protect yourself is to “wash your hands thoroughly and frequently”, “avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose ”,“ cover your mouth with your elbow flexed or with a handkerchief ”when sneezing or coughing and“ keep a distance of at least one meter with other people ”.

On the other hand, there are a hundred projects for vaccines against covid-19 disease, including a dozen in the phase of clinical trials, according to data released by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, reported ..

In conclusion, the publications claiming that covid-19 is not a new disease are false because there are already vaccines against it for animals. The new coronavirus strain is different from those that affect cattle, dogs, and other animals.