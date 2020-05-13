By Rodolfo León

05/13/2020

The video game industry is enjoying massive income right now, as people are having more free time than ever to enjoy their favorite hobby. However, although for now the development of video games remains somewhat safe, the next year is when we will really start to see changes. This according to the Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

In an interview with Business Insider, Spencer stated the following:

“The games we want to release next year or beyond? There will be some impact, but we can react. Motion capture is something that has basically stopped. We are not going to motion capture studios. If you already have all your animation captured and are putting the finishing touches on it, then you are better positioned. If you are expecting more extensive things, such as a large audio production, you are stuck for now. ”

Although many studies have transitioned to a remote working format, it is obviously impossible to carry out motion capture due to social distancing. This means that although the PS5 and Xbox Series X Still intended for this year, we could have a video game drought soon after launch.

However, Spencer feels very confident about the industry in general:

“I feel very confident in the industry’s ability to continue launching a constant stream of games. There are so many in production throughout the country that – as an industry – we will be fine. ”

Source: Business Insider

