the coronavirus truncates the culinary adventure of Adrià and the Iglesias brothers

ElBarri, the dream that Albert Adrià undertook with the Iglesias brothers in the form of a conglomerate of restaurants that, after elBulli, gave Barcelona Michelin stars, dissolves due to pandemic restrictions in the city of Barcelona.

It was made up of the Restaurants Tickets, Hoja Santa, Pakta, Bodega 1900 and the only one that will remain for the moment is Enigma, with a Michelin star achieved thanks to his culinary creativity. “Enigma is mine – it is not part of the alliance with the Iglesias brothers – and I don’t know if I’ll open it this year or next year“, explains Albert Adriá.

For one of the chefs who has promoted creativity the most in Spain, the closure of elBarri means bury “ten years of a person’s dream, which will be part of a beautiful memory” Because, he explains, it was “quite a challenge” to put together five restaurants that achieved critical acclaim – with Michelin stars and Repsol suns – and the public in Barcelona.

“I am not a person who looks back”, indicates who still does not know which restaurants can be saved from a entry into the elBarri group contest, generated not only by the absence of tourists in Barcelona, ​​but also by the schedule limitations that have restricted openings.

For Albert Adrià, one of the architects of elBulli’s success, this means the “closing of another stage” after other “ten years of work at a hellish pace” in the elBarri restaurant. None of the restaurants in this group reopened after the total confinement decreed in March 2020.

For his part, his partner Juan Carlos Iglesias has pointed out that the elBarri group that they had with Albert Adrià “disappears” due to the entry into the competition, although that does not mean that they will not meet again.

The Iglesias brothers, Adrià’s partners, also run Rías de Galicia, Cañota and Espai Kru, sites that have either remained closed due to the pandemic or have opened with time restrictions.

“There are many entrepreneurs who are broke but do not know it; the contest tool It is not to close them, it is to try to continue with the activity“, Juan Carlos Iglesias explained to Efe about the solution applied to elBarri.