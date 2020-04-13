Tiger Woods I was prepared to defend the green jacket I won just over a year ago by winning the Augusta Masters and continue his fight to reach the record of 18 Grand Slam tournament wins. However, the world-wide pandemic of coronavirus has changed plans and has also paralyzed the world of golf, postponing the Masters until November or canceling other important appointments. “I was approaching my highest level of form”, Woods assures.

It should have been played last weekend. However, the Augusta Masters had to be postponed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already left more than 1,800,000 infected worldwide and killed 112,000 people. The decision to postpone the Augusta Masters was made a month ago and was a setback for the defender of the green jacket, Tiger Woods. “I know the tournament has been postponed, at least until November, but for some reason I was approaching my highest level of form », says the 44-year-old American golfer.

There are several challenges facing Woods who, after his victory at Augusta 14 years later, resumed the race to achieve the record for 18 Grand Slams, still held by Jack Nicklaus, and be located three of said milestone. The American, too, has another challenge ahead: Only eight players have won a Grand Slam tournament beyond the age of 44, and none have done so more than once.

COVID-19 has modified the agenda of several golf tournaments, in addition to the Augusta Masters: the British Open was canceled, the US Open was delayed from June to September and the PGA Championship moved from May to August. Despite the setback, Woods is aware that at the moment the most important thing is health and safety, as he declared last March. “There are many more important things in life than a golf tournament right now. We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community, ”he posted on Twitter.

Another challenge Woods has ahead is qualifying for the Olympics and earning the medal. “The Olympic gold medal would be a great feat”, Woods said. «First I need to classify. It would be exciting if I had the opportunity to represent the United States at the Olympics », valued the American, for the moment seventh in the ranking of Americans and whose passport to Japan will be obtained by the first four.