Interior of the Antonio Machado bookstore, in Madrid, last Wednesday Fernando Alvarado / EFE

The world has withdrawn into itself to combat the pandemic as the covid-19 expands and contracts across territories, putting health and morgues to the limit. The coronavirus has reduced our universe, has filled our voids and worries, has triggered our anxiety, has interfered with the present and has darkened the future. He recoils, but his threat continues to advance. It has established a zero moment that incites questions and demands answers in all areas. The reaction in the publishing world was immediate. Diverse authors have urgently undertaken the publication of books related to the moment: as dissemination, against disinformation, as social reflection in a time of death that invites to rethink positions or as creation.

That of Professor Wang Zhou, chief of medicine at the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was the first book published in Spain in late March to help prevent and combat covid-19. In Coronavirus Prevention Manual (Alienta Editorial, Grupo Planeta), the author, tanned in front of the epicenter of the pandemic, brings together the experience of Chinese doctors who faced the first onslaught of the disease. Relying on scientific evidence, Zhou offers a hundred tips to save life. The book, currently available in digital format, tries to answer basic questions related to the pandemic.

The covid-19 pandemic is hitting us now and will have important consequences. That of disinformation has been brewing for a long time, only now it has become a capital issue Deborah García Bello

A similar initiative has been carried out in Spain by CSIC researchers Antonio Figueras and Arantxa Castaño, who have published the book 123 questions about coronavirus, available for free online in PDF format. It is an outreach work accumulated around the pandemic since January 22 and is nourished with the contribution of fifty medical professionals, scientists and other specialists. In this same pedagogical line, the Coruña chemistry and scientific disseminator Deborah García Bello (36 years old) has just published, also in electronic format, Do not touch. Science against disinformation in the covid-19 pandemic (Paidós).

García Bello’s work provides answers from science to combat the disinformation that accompanies the pandemic. The author does a deep didactic exercise, marks the differences between microbes, viruses and bacteria; between covid-19 (the disease) and the coronavirus (the virus that causes it); it lists the symptoms, the routes of spread and contagion, the types of masks; how to apply hygiene at home and what are the treatments against coronavirus … A series of proposals supported by research and always with the decisive purpose of “unmasking anti-science disguised as magic treatment”.

“This was a key moment for scientific dissemination,” says García Bello via email, stressing that his book is “an argument in defense of basic science” and not limited to the situation: “It will be useful now and in the future”. He considers that we are experiencing “two pandemics”: one is disease and the other is misinformation, and “both are dangerous. “The covid-19 pandemic is hitting us now and will have important consequences. That of disinformation has been brewing for a long time, only now it has become a capital issue. ” “Disinformation”, he warns, “can mean the non-exit from this crisis or a greater setback”. “It is in itself a dangerous business that survives thanks to ignorance and vileness,” he adds.

Despite the urgency with which it has been published, the author indicates that it has been difficult for her to write “35 years”, which are the ones she has used to “accumulate all that knowledge and develop the skill to disseminate it”. Although what is known about the disease and the virus changes every day, his book will not incorporate new considerations: “It is not a moment, it is a finished work.” Although he does not rule out rewriting on the subject in some other book. The publisher, Paidós, removes any hint of opportunism in the publication of García Bello’s book. Sources from the publisher assure that they always took into account the digital version of their essays, as well as the audiobook. “But it is true that the exceptional situation that we live in and the fact of having in our catalog authors of the stature of the scientific disseminator Deborah García Bello make them put themselves at the service of society to carry out this type of publication,” they argue.

Pandemic and freedom

The pandemic has also prompted the prolific Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek (Ljubljana, 71 years old), analyst with a Lacanian psychoanalytic perspective. The New Anagram Notebooks collection has just published in electronic format, in Spanish and Catalan, Pandemia. Covid-19: the virus that shakes the world, with the intention of launching the paper edition when the bookstores reopen with all the conditions “on May 20.” The author of Everything you always wanted to know about Lacan and never dared to ask Hitchcock delves into the impact of the pandemic and the need to politically rethink contemporary society in the face of a health crisis that links “with politics, the economy , fear and freedoms ”.

For the philosopher, there is a connection between the spread of the pandemic and the socioeconomic model of modern societies, and he detects in this “a warning against the ecological crisis.” Often disturbing, he argues that “the virus will destroy the very foundations of our lives” and that “there will be no return to normality”: “The new normal”, he warns, “will have to be built on the ruins of our lives”. Zizek, who allocates world book rights to the NGO Doctors Without Borders, believes that the coronavirus crisis reinforces one of his theories: it will be the ruin of capitalism. “The coronavirus will force us to reinvent communism based on trust in people and science,” he predicts.

The new normal will have to be built on the ruins of our lives Zizek

To make the death of capitalism more graphic, he turns to Quentin Tarantino and his movie Kill Bill: Volume 2, in which the wicked is destroyed with a special technique. “The coronavirus epidemic,” slogan, “is a kind of Five Points Pressure Technique that Explode the Heart in the global capitalist system, a sign that we cannot continue as before, that a radical change is needed. ” “A clear signal” abounds, of the need to “reorganize the global economy so that it is no longer at the mercy of market mechanisms”: not through “old-fashioned communism”, but with “some kind of global organization that can control and regulate the economy and limit the sovereignty of nation-states. “

Zizek’s statement has “little scientific basis”, according to the Spanish global thinker Daniel Innenarity (Bilbao, 60 years old), who has gathered his urgent reflections on this crisis in the book Pandemocracia (Galaxia Gutemberg), which from 27 May will be available in paper and electronic format. “Zizek has been announcing that imminent end for some time without any empirical basis, in the format of the harangue and not through good arguments,” he says through an email. For Innerarity, “globalization will not end this,” but there will be consequences: “A huge debate has already started about which level of government is best suited for what kind of risks.” He predicts that there will be “phenomena of retraction and return to a certain self-sufficiency”, although “levels of decision will be promoted beyond the States”. It will be “another globalization, more balanced and regulated according to risks that we did not sufficiently attend to, but it will not be the end of globalization.”

The health crisis challenged Innerarity to see if what she argued in her previous book (A Theory of Complex Democracy) “offered an adequate conceptual framework to understand and manage it.” This spring prompted him to write Pandemocracy, “a theory of what’s going on.” “My contribution is conceptual: it is part of the solution to understand what is happening, although at the moment it is more urgent to have good epidemiologists and health professionals than with philosophers.” The philosopher assumes that the coronavirus crisis “is an event that cannot be understood or managed without complex thinking.” In other words, it is “an event of non-linear dynamic interactions” that “produce small changes that can end up turning into massive transformations”.

Democracy on Trial

With a foreword by the president of the Congress, Meritxell Batet, Innerarity influences in her book on the increase in the vulnerability of democracy in the emergency situation that we live. “The pandemic has tested democracy from at least three points of view: how to govern in times of exception, the problem of effectiveness and its ability to bring about social change,” he suggests. “The first issue questions the ability of democracies to identify and manage non-incremental changes, the second seems to put us at a competitive disadvantage with respect to authoritarian systems and the third asks whether our mistrust of the ability to transform ordinary institutional life should lead us to hope that the political changes take place thanks to natural catastrophes ”.

The pandemic, without a doubt, has put duties in all areas, but Innerarity believes that “learning” from what is happening to us “is an unlikely operation.” “We cannot know if we are going to learn something, because then we would already know it. Those who will learn the least are those who know what others should learn and that coincidentally coincides with what they already knew. We will learn, yes, but surely with less speed and depth than would be desirable, ”he says.

But the editorial vein that the pandemic points to is not limited to disclosure and reflection. Literary creation has also detected a potential in the confinement situation. El Confinado is a thriller written in 15 days by Roberto Rodríguez Moro and published only in electronic format by Maeva in her Noir collection. The edition of the book by this new Madrid author has had a process as fast as its writing. “In a few days we read it, we hired it, we revised it, we laid it out, we designed the cover and the marketing campaign, and we turned it into an epub, with teamwork by all the people at the publisher, each from his own confinement ”, Indicates the editorial.

The isolation with broken hearts and proud wounded is an ideal framework to develop plots not only in Spain. Sum of Letters will publish on May 28 in paper and electronic format the new novel by Australian bestseller Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Unknown Men, in which the author of Big Little Lies (novel adapted with notable success by HBO in a series starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon) tells the story of ten days of isolation in a spa. The story promises so much that the producer of Nicole Kidman is already working on the adaptation of Nine perfect strangers for a new series. And these books will not be the only ones.