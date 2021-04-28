The coronavirus test that predicts severe cases of COVID-19

In thirteen months of COVID-19 pandemic many types of Corona virus test. Depending on whether we want to find ongoing or past infections, if we need a quick result or if we want to detect even the lowest viral loads, we can resort to options such as rapid antibody test, antigen test or PCR. Unfortunately, neither is able to predict whether an infection will turn out to be serious. But that could change soon.

And that is precisely what a team of scientists from the University of California, with the coronavirus test just described in a study published in mSphere.

It is an antibody test, slightly different from the ones that have been used up to now. But what exactly does it consist of?

A coronavirus test to anticipate the disease

To date, there is no 100% effective treatment against COVID-19. That is precisely why coronavirus vaccines they are the best option to combat it.

However, there are drugs, previously used with other viruses, that give good results if used fast, before the disease gets much worse. The problem is that sometimes this worsening occurs in a matter of a few hours, making these procedures difficult. Therefore, it would be very useful to predict who will become seriously ill.

Current coronavirus tests are unable to do so. At best, in the case of PCR, they detect how high the viral load is. But a viral load does not necessarily have to be associated with a worse prognosis of the infection.

These scientists considered that a test aimed at the antibody detection. But not just any antibody.

Be careful with the antibodies you are looking for

SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, has 55 different epitopes or, what is the same, 55 places to which the antibodies generated in our immune system can bind.

The best studied is the one corresponding to the protein S, used by the virus as a key to enter the cells it infects. It is precisely the protein that, in one way or another, use the majority of coronavirus vaccines to stimulate the immune system.

Despite the importance of this protein, detect antibodies generated against it is not very effective. Previous studies have shown that it is impossible to predict the severity of infection through them. But the same is not the case with the epitope 9, corresponding to the protein N.

Many of the antibody-based coronavirus tests in use today detect precisely those that target this protein. In fact, this is the reason why most rapid tests cannot tell us if we have already generated antibodies after the vaccine. This will cause the protein S to be synthesized in our body, so that only the antibodies that are directed to it would be detected.

What then is the difference between this new test and the previous ones? Basically, it unites two important qualities. On the one hand, it detects the epitope 9 of protein N, associated with more serious infections. On the other hand, it is used together with a tool that classifies patients by risk factors.

Successful first tests

To verify the effectiveness of this coronavirus test, its developers have tested it with 86 patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

By monitoring the evolution of their disease, they found that those who generated more antibodies against epitope 9 had a worse prognosis. And it’s something they were able to detect with their test with a 92% sensitivity.

Antibodies begin to be generated between 1 and 6 days after the onset of symptoms, so these scientists believe that it could be a very useful tool to anticipate the disease, prescribing appropriate treatments. And the best thing is that, for this, all the tools they use are easily accessible in any diagnostic laboratory. It would be necessary to continue testing it; but it certainly seems like a very promising method.

