The screening that was applied to passengers at airports during the early stages of the pandemic was futile because people can transmit the virus without showing symptoms, a major US health agency said Monday.

The analysis by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was released weeks after a press report indicating that the White House is pressing for a revival of the airline industry, hit hard by the quarantine. .

Internal emails obtained by USA Today newspapers showed on Saturday that CDC officials urged the government of President Donald Trump to reconsider the plan to take the temperature to restore confidence in the flights.

On February 3, the United States began examining passengers arriving from China, questioning them about possible symptoms and using an electronic scanner to take travelers’ temperatures, a policy that was later extended to people from Iran.

Because most of the first cases came to the United States from the west coast, CDC reports focused on testing efforts in California.

Authorities examined about 12,000 passengers between February 3 and March 17, and instructed these people to self-monitor.

But by April 15, only three of these passengers matched the 26,182 patients reported with COVID-19 in California. Suggesting that the efforts were almost a total failure.

“The benefits of airport screening tests may be limited in the case of respiratory disease with the potential for presymptomatic and asymptomatic transmission, such as COVID-19,” the report authors wrote.

In contrast, detecting Ebola at airports during the 2014-15 outbreak was more effective because the disease “has obvious clinical manifestations, is contagious only after the onset of symptoms, and fewer travelers required monitoring.” added the report, as reported by USA TODAY.

The White House is trying to revive the policy of screening travelers for fever at 20 airports in the United States.

The president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said the efforts would be visible and maintain travelers’ confidence, according to notes quoted by the newspaper.

But CDC’s director of mitigation and quarantine, Martin Cetron, said in an email to the Department of Homeland Security that “thermal scanning as proposed is a poorly designed detection and control strategy,” as the experience clearly showed. of the first phase.