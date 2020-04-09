The test carried out on the political and social leader Luis D´Elía to determine if you contracted coronavirus while he was detained in the Ezeiza prison he was negative, but, after having been admitted to the Anchorena sanatorium, he will return to house arrest.

Last Friday, D´Elía, sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison for the taking of a police station in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca in 2004, he had been transferred with a feverish picture from Ezeiza to the sanatorium, where he was admitted until yesterday.

On Saturday morning, while observing and awaiting the results of various analyzes, the Federal Oral Court (TOF) 6 granted him temporary house arrest until “the reasons” for which he was “in the position to adopt this exceptional measure” in the face of the advance of the coronavirus pandemic cease.

“The swab (from the Covid-19 test) gave him a negative and now they take him home”, judicial sources informed the news agency Télam, although from D’Elía’s environment they indicated that the leader was still with body aches and recalled that he is diabetic, a dependent insulin and a cardiac patient.

The temporary house arrest had been granted due to the “symptoms presented, the lack of certainty about the possible need to leave him hospitalized for a time” and the “need or not to carry out studies related to the Covid-19” or “to make him other types of studies outside the walls, ”according to the TOF 6 judge, Sabrina Namer, in the ruling issued last Saturday.

In his ruling, Namer ordered that, once “exterminated from the Anchorena Sanatorium”, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta, D’Elía be taken to his home in Almagro, also in the City of Buenos Aires, with the modality of house arrest and “With the application of electronic monitoring devices.”

Two weeks ago, the judge had rejected the request for house arrest made by D’Elía’s defense. At that time it had been based on a medical report prepared by the Federal Penitentiary Service (SPF).

The defense of the social leader had previously filed a writ of habeas corpus, in which he denounced that in the prison he did not receive adequate medications; and, after Namer’s first ruling, he appealed to Cassation, an appeal that was resolved yesterday by the judges of Criminal Cassation.

D´Elía was detained in the Ezeiza prison, after having been sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison for the taking of a police station in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca, in 2004, and integrates the list of prisoners that make up the population at risk in relation to the advancement of the coronavirus prepared by the Federal Penitentiary Service.