The animated film « SpongeBob, a hero to the rescue » (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run « ), based on the popular character of Nickelodeon, will not be released in theaters by the coronavirus, a context that has led to the children’s chain and the Paramount studios to an internet launch. The project was to be released on May 22 but was postponed until August 7 during the pandemic, although finally its arrival to the public will be digital, first by direct purchase and in 2021 through the CBS All Access platform. « This launch will sync perfectly with the service’s planned rebranding in early 2021. We will welcome the SpongeBob and Bikini Bottom gang in the catalog in the best way possible « ViacomCBS Digital President Marc DeBevoise said. From that date, all previous seasons of the » SpongeBob Squarepants « series will also be available.