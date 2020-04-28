The future of professional tennis in 2020 is unknown every time the competitions, in one of the sports most dependent on the world advance of the coronavirus due to the plurality of scenarios, cannot assure their permanence or relocation in the case of those postponed by the pandemic. The ground season has for the moment been the main one affected, with its complete suspension, greatly damaging its great specialist of the last 15 years, Rafael Nadal.

The Spanish tennis player gets used every year to add an important cushion of points between the months of April and June, in which he is considered Master and master of the circuit with his competitions on brick dust. With the quarantined points, Rafa’s pocket, like that of other habitual clay winners, will be seriously resented with some

2019 was a remarkable year for Nadal on clay, as evidenced by the achievement of the Masters 1000 in Rome and Roland Garros, the twelfth of his sports career. However, the semifinals in Montecarlo, Barcelona and Madrid, tournaments in which he has reigned on multiple occasions, limited the total booty harvested by Rafa in the last season of dirt.

Nadal added, only in tournament prizes, an amount close to 4 million euros, becoming a leader in this aspect for another year without question. The 2.3 kilos for the winner of Roland Garros served as a differential element in the race for being the king of clay, a privilege one more year unattainable for the rivals of the manacorense.

Goodbye definitive? to earth in 2020

However, the coronavirus has prevented a new anthological performance by Rafa in his favorite months of the calendar, as well as in recent years provided that there was no injury, Nadal had planned to participate in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome before traveling to Paris to defend his wound at Roland Garros, but the chances that these tournaments will be held in 2020 are slim, with the confirmation that they will not be able to take place on the scheduled dates.

Thus, taking into account the usual increases in the ‘prize money’ of major tournaments of around 8-10% In the case of Roland Garros, it does not seem far-fetched to think that Nadal could have won a number of prizes similar to or even higher than 2019, in an unprecedented year in the recent history of tennis and that remains to be known. its last chapters, hand in hand with the hope of seeing some professional game in the remainder of the campaign.