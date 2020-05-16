Madrid, May 16 . .- The coronavirus pandemic has increased poverty throughout the country, endangering something as basic as the purchase of food, which is reflected in the 30% increase in deliveries made by the Food Bank of Madrid, up to levels “that were not even seen in the crisis of 2008.”

Around 190,000 Madrid residents subsist thanks to this charity, compared to 130,000 at the end of 2019, with products distributed through 517 solidarity entities, while another 40 associations wait to receive their help.

“You work tirelessly because hunger does not wait,” Mila Benito, communication director of the Food Bank of Madrid, tells Efe, who maintains that the situation “is in dire need”, leaving prints that had not been seen for decades in the region.

According to their data, one in six inhabitants of the Community of Madrid were in poverty in 2019, to a greater or lesser degree. The worst thing is, he adds, that these citizens have passed, for the most part, to the next group of need.

Thus, at present a little more than 700,000 people are in a situation of moderate poverty (that is, they can pay for their food, but that prevents them from addressing other primary expenses); half a million from Madrid have severe poverty, with less than 355 euros per month per unit of consumption; and 213,000 suffer severe material deprivation.

The ERTE and the difficulties that arose during the confinement have led to an increase in the “new poor”, that is, people who work but whose incomes are so low that they cannot make ends meet, and who usually choose to reduce their diet.

The elderly are also beginning to enter the shortage circuit, although moderate, due to their low income and having lost their savings due to the 2008 crisis, in which many had to help their families.

Likewise, the need has grown in single-parent homes and immigrants, two groups that “are having a very hard time.”

ONLINE DONATIONS

Given this increase in poverty, the Food Bank of Madrid has gone from distributing 1.4 million kilos of food to 1.9.

As a consequence, regrets Benito, the warehouses were left devoid in a few weeks, which motivated the entity to convene an Operation Special Kilo COVID-19, through the internet, with which they collected 1,300 tons of food, which is “a respite ” for all.

The response was so good that they are already organizing another similar initiative, although aimed at companies; and they have left open the option of making donations (from five euros) on their website, because they predict that “they have not reached the peak” of requests for help.

NEW VOLUNTEERS

This health crisis has also forced the modification of the structure of the Food Bank, which saw how many of its more than 200 volunteers had to withdraw from their work, as they were over 60 years old and part of the risk group.

It only took a call for dozens of young people to take over and sign up to lend a hand in all the work.

Álvaro de Pablos, 29, is one of the volunteers who landed at the NGO on April 1, just arrived from the United Kingdom, and since then he has collaborated from Monday to Sunday bringing nearly 500 bags of food to different charities around the world. Madrid.

“Three days after starting the confinement I knew that I had to help in some way, I couldn’t be home without doing anything,” he tells Efe in a telephone conversation in which he admits that what surprised him most is seeing people waiting several hours for fear of running out of food.

“The first time you are shocked, especially with young people; although now it has become very rewarding, knowing that society is willing to help them,” he says.

In addition, he calls to learn from those people “who could change the world”, such as the head of his department, Mercedes Montoya, who, like all those who serve the Food Bank, is a source of inspiration for newcomers and “pure effort and dedication: 24 hours at the service of those who need it. “

Gonzalo Granados, at 58, is one of the “veteran” volunteers, after almost five years collaborating with the Food Bank.

He tells Efe that the confinement and the closing of groups forced the substitution of the distribution in the middle of the street by “door to door” deliveries with the help of the police, firefighters, volunteers and even the Royal Guard.

Now “everything seems to be back to normal”, as seen in the return of the queues of people waiting in the open to receive a bag of food.

“The street is the best photograph of reality, and the current reality is that of poverty and the need to help,” he concludes.

By Patricia Cristóbal

.