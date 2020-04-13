He coronavirus has finished sentencing Dembélé and, incidentally, it will force the Barcelona to stay with the French at least one more season. The Catalan club would be willing to sell French for less than half of 140 million He paid, but his continued injuries have made him a ‘suspicious’ footballer and no club, in a down market, is willing to pay a transfer for him.

Dembélé has become a problem for a Barcelona that urgently needs to make cash if it wants to reinforce itself this summer with any of the names it has in its portfolio: Laporte, Lautaro Martínez or Neymar himself. The Catalan club will try to make cash with soccer players like Arturo Vidal, Rakitic or Umititi, because now nobody trusts Dembélé’s physical condition.

He is a footballer who continues to have a market due to his qualities and age, but his propensity for injury is too great a burden to make a 60 million payout for a fragile player. Dembélé is fast, he has a good dribble and handles both legs perfectly. He does not lack a goal. If it weren’t for glass, it would be one of the most sought-after players on the market, but its delicate muscles are too big of a burden.

A dilapidated business, a crystal player

However, the physical problems Dembélé has suffered in the last three years stigmatize him. The Frenchman has suffered a total of seven muscle injuries. The latter will keep him six months unemployed, but in his first season he already suffered another in the same muscle that had him. almost four months without playing. With this history, no one dares to make a strong investment in a footballer marked by an alarming medical history.

The minimum amount that Barcelona would accept for its transfer is 60 million. It is the money that remains to be amortized from his transfer and Bartomeu does not want to carry out any operation that gives losses in the balance. The Barça club will have a very hard time covering the 124 million it has budgeted in sales, so it cannot increase losses in this concept in a tremendously bearish market.

A possible way out for Dembélé would be for him to enter another operation. There has been talk of including him in Neymar’s if Barcelona finally decides to sign the Brazilian, an almost impossible mission, but it is also not clear that Dembélé wants to go to the French club. So the most normal thing is that Barça have to stay with the French at least one more season.