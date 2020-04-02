The Mexican recalled very sad moments she lived when she and her family lost everything

The singer of the Mexican regional genre, Ana Barbara, gave an exclusive interview to Tanya Charry from The fat and the skinny and she told him not only about the routine that the singer carries with her children during the quarantine that she lives at home in The Angels, California, but how the crisis has affected it as well.

Economically, the singer has received losses, she and all the staff that works with her and also, has come to not getting all the necessary supplies at the supermarket. But, most importantly, she talked about how this coronavirus pandemic has made her remember very sad moments from her childhood.

Ana Barbara I lived in Mexico, when the tragedy knocked on his door and that of his family. In the town where they had a small house, called San Rafael, there were heavy rains that overflowed the river from the place. The house was flooded and they lost absolutely everything. They had no money to buy anything and still made it. “Someone always reaches out to you ”, said the singer very hopefully, thus encouraging people to trust that they will come out of these difficult moments that everyone is going through.

Here we leave the complete interview that he did Ana Barbara via Skype for the chain Univision.

