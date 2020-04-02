The figure of one million cases of coronavirus was officially reached this Thursday in the world after the acceleration in the last weeks of infections and deaths, proof of the exponential progression of the pandemic.

At least 1,000,036 cases of infection, including 51,718 deaths, were detected in 188 countries and territories, according to a balance Thursday at 7:00 p.m. GMT.

In the last seven days, as many cases were diagnosed as in the preceding 86 days. The number of registered deaths has doubled since March 27. So far, at least 186,000 patients are considered cured.

But the data published around the world does not exactly reflect reality.

Many countries only test critically ill patients. Some, like Finland, acknowledge that their balance sheets are underestimated and that the actual number could be 30 times higher.

As far as the dead are concerned, some states do not include deaths in nursing homes.

But the growth in numbers shows the dramatic spread of the disease worldwide.

Europe, with 542,191 registered cases, including 37,715 deaths (respectively 54% and 73% of world totals) is today the main focus of the pandemic.

On March 7, Europe had less than 10,000 cases.

The progression was overwhelming in recent weeks: in just over ten days, the number of deaths multiplied by 7 and exceeded 37,000 on April 2.

Progression is now important also in the United States, which on March 27 became the most affected country in the world in number of cases.

The United States, where on March 2 there were only 68 contaminations, now has more than 234,000. Since March 28, in just five days, the cases registered in the country have doubled.

The number of deaths follows a similar evolution: the United States registered its first death on March 1 and now regrets 5,607. This number doubled in the last three days.

– Italy and Spain in a duel –

Only Italy and Spain have so far a more important balance of deaths.

Italy (115,242 cases, 13,915 deaths) and Spain (110,238, 10,003) are, together with the United States, the countries that have more reported cases than China, the initial focus of the contagion, where official figures show an important brake for a month (81,589 cases, including 3,318 deaths in total, only 31 from a week ago).

Of every one hundred deaths in Europe, some 36 are recorded in Italy and 27 in Spain.

In both countries, population confinement measures however seem to be working, slowing down the progression of the epidemic.

Italy went from a 15% increase in the number of cases each day two weeks ago to an increase rate of less than 5%.

For 24 hours, only 18 more patients were admitted to intensive care in the country.

Spain registers for its part about 8% of supplementary cases every day, less than between 15% and 20% registered last week.

In Europe and in other parts of the world, the other most affected countries are France (73,743 cases and 5,387 deaths, with a balance that now includes cases in nursing homes), Iran 50,468, 3,160), the United Kingdom (33,718, 2,921), The Netherlands (14,697, 1,339), Belgium (15,348, 1,011), Germany (73,522, 872), Switzerland (18,194, 431) and Turkey (18,135, 356).

Africa, despite its population of 1.3 billion people, has so far only 6,804 cases and 273 deaths. The continent with the fewest cases is Oceania (5,949 with 27 deaths).

The Latin American and Caribbean region exceeded 20,000 cases on Wednesday, reaching 23,133 on Thursday, including 653 deaths.

The Middle East registered 64,083 cases with 3,306 deaths and the whole of Asia 112,356 cases with 4,003 deaths.

These balances are carried out with data from the competent national authorities and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).