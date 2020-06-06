There are many adverse situations that the Coronavirus pandemic has caused in the countries, rudely attacking, mainly, the economic sector, where many business owners see their means of income go down, without finding a solution in sight to avoid it.

However, some have had to invent new strategies to survive, as is the case of Ronny Méndez, owner of Ronny Súper Fría, who adapted his small bar in a grocery store, to which he has added edible products from the basic basket and others for domestic use, in order to receive a little income so that they can reopen their doors in their home businesses.

“We have had to take this measure because the banks and all those loans that one owes are there and must be paid. We have to earn the livelihood of the boys, ”said Méndez.

The merchant said he has had to religiously repay the bank loans, despite the fact that his business has not been generating resources since the authorities ordered the temporary closure.

Daniel Silfa, is another owner of a business of amusement that in the middle of the sanitary crisis has had to turn him into a grocery store to be able to fulfill a series of economic commitments that he contracted.

“We made an effort, without being prepared, and we innovated from bar to grocery store and being open to meet commitments and bank debts, you understand me,” said the young merchant.

He raised the need for the government to order that the owners of bars be deferred the payment of their bank debts, until their businesses are reactivated and they begin to produce.

Other strategies

Due to the restrictions, other people have had to find new alternatives in order to support their families, such as the case of tailor Franklin Méndez, who is now dedicated to the manufacture and sale of face masks.

“There were no masks, I started inventing and I have been successful because they are good, like this one, which is special and can even be used for surgery, because it has a protector that prevents bacteria from entering the nose and mouth,” said Franklin. Fashion ”, while showing one of his outfits to this editor.