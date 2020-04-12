The European continent continues to be the most affected with more than 840,000 people who have contracted the disease

EFE –

The pandemic of coronavirus that has the whole world in suspense has caused 110,012 deaths, according to the global count of victims just updated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

When the number of infected rises to 1,686,001 and just nine days after the first million cases were exceeded, the organization confirmed that the symbolic barrier of 100,000 has been exceeded victims deadly.

The WHO It is the only multilateral entity that receives official information and data directly from its 194 member states on COVID-1 cases and uses its own analysis and inclusion criteria, which may differ from those used by other entities that go to various sources.

With the most recent advance of coronavirus in Germany and France, and with the difficult situation that Italy and Spain have been experiencing for weeks, the European continent continues to be the most affected with more than 840,000 people who have contracted the disease.

In Spain contagions seem to stabilize, but after days of cautious optimism about the slowdown in deaths, the latest information indicates a rebound in the latter, while in Italy the two data have worsened as they have increased.

Germany has over 122,000 cases and France 115,000, but with very different death rates due to the coronavirus: 2,871 in the first and 13,832 in the second.

In trying to explain the containment of deaths in Germany With respect to the other most affected European countries, the experts of the WHO They have exposed demographic differences (Italy and Spain have older populations) and the fact that discard tests have been used in a massive and facilitated way in the country.

America is close to 580,000 cases, but more than half a million correspond to U.S, a third of them concentrated in the state of New York.

Meanwhile, with a slight start, information has been received that new infections in China have registered the greatest increase since March, with 99 new cases reported, all except for two – corresponding to people from abroad.

These cases are known as “imported” and cause a situation to which the Chinese Government still cannot solve, after having authorized the return of Chinese who were in other countries, after the contagion curve fell and it was considered that suspicious or potential cases were identified, isolated and under the necessary follow-up.