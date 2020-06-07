The deaths by COVID-19 in the world exceeded 400,000, according to data provided this Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Just before 14:30 GMT on Sunday, the number of deaths worldwide reached 400,243, while the number of infected people now exceeds 6.9 million.

Another, more fortunate threshold, that of the three million people who have overcome the disease, with the United States at the top of the list, with 500,849 people cured, followed by Brazil, with about 277,149 patients saved, and by Russia, with 220,935.

According to the university center, the US is the country with the most deaths. with 109,802, which represents a third of those registered worldwide; followed by the United Kingdom, with 40,548; Brazil, with 35,930; Italy, which registered 33,846 since the start of the pandemic, and Spain in fifth place, with 27,135.

Regarding cases, the Johns Hopkins University shows that the five countries with the highest number of coronavirus infections are: USA, with 1,920,061 infections; Brazil (672,846), Russia (467,073), the United Kingdom (286,295) and the India, where at least 247,857 people have contracted the virus.

Next, in sixth position, Spain is located, in fifth position with a total of 241,310 positives and 27,135 deaths Italy falls to seventh place for cases, with 234,801 infected people and 33,846 deaths, ahead of Peru, with 191,758 cases and 5,301 deaths. The Andean country is followed by France, with 190,759 infections and 29,145 deaths; Germany, with 185,450 cases and 8,673 deaths, Iran, with 169,425 infections and 8,209 deaths, and Turkey, with 169,218 infections and 4,669 deaths.

Closing the group of more than 100,000 infections Chile, with 127,745 people with coronavirus and 1,541 deaths, and Mexico, with 113,619 infected and 13,511 deaths.

Below 100,000 positive, Pakistan, Another country in Asia with constant daily records of infection this week, already has 98,943 affected and 2,002, ahead of Saudi Arabia, with 98,869 infections and 676 deaths, and Canada, which accounts for 96,475 people with coronaviruses and 7,850 fatalities.

China, the country where the pandemic originated, it remains at 84,186 infections and 4,638 fatalities.

Then, Qatar records 67,195 cases and 51 deaths, Bangladesh, with 63,026 positives and 846 deaths, and Belgium, with 59,072 infections and 9,580 deaths.

Exceeding the 40,000 positives are Belarus, the Netherlands, South Africa, Sweden and Ecuador, while United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Colombia, Portugal, Egypt, Kuwait, Switzerland and Indonesia they accumulate more than 30,000.

For their part, Ukraine, Poland, Ireland, Argentina, the Philippines and Romania exceed 20,000 coronavirus positives, ahead of Afghanistan, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Japan, Austria, Oman, Panama, Bahrain, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Nigeria, Denmark, South Korea, Serbia, Iraq and Algeria, which accumulate more than 10,000 infections.

The Czech Republic, Moldova and Ghana exceed 9,000 cases, while Norway, Malaysia and Morocco have more than 8,000 positives. Next, Cameroon, Australia and Azerbaijan exceed 7,000 cases. Finland, Guatemala, Honduras and Sudan exceed 6,000 deaths.