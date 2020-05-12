The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city ofWuhanIt already exceeds 280,000 fatalities and leaves more than four million people infected worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

I agree with youupdated dataAt 9:30 am this Monday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 4,103,152 cases and 282,727 fatalities in 187 countries and territories. The total number of people recovered rises to 1.4 million people, with the United States at the top of the table, with 216,169 people cured, followed by Germany, with 145,600 patients saved, and Spain, with 136,166.

After registering less than20,000 cases in the last 24 hours(19,800 positives), the United States is heading to the 80,000 deaths from the disease (79,528, according to the latest update), with 1.32 million cases, at a time when the country’s states are about to lift restrictions this Monday to start, each in his own way, the economic revival.

Spain continues as the second country in number of cases, with 224,350 positives and 26,621 deaths, ahead of the United Kingdom, which has just overtaken Italy and has 220,449 positives and 31,930 fatalities. Italy is relegated to thefourth position, with 219,070 cases and 30,560 deaths.

Russia continues to grow

After Italy is Russia, which last Friday climbed to fifth overall position ahead of France and Germany, and which has been growing for eight consecutive days at a rate of more than10,000 infections a day.The country accumulates 209,688 cases with a total of 1,915 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

France is in sixth place, with 177,094 people with coronaviruses and 26,383 deaths, ahead of Germany, which has 171,879 infected and 7,569 deaths. Next comes Brazil, with 162,699 positives and 11,123 deaths. Turkey is left with 138,657 infected and 3,786 fatalities, ahead ofIran, which accumulates 107,603 positives and 6,640 deaths.

China, the country in which thepandemic, remains in the eleventh position, with 84,010 cases and 4,637 deaths. It is followed by Canada, which has 70,091 people with coronavirus and which accounts for 4,991 deaths from COVID-1. Peru and India exceed 65,000 cases with 1,889 and 2,212 fatalities, respectively. Belgium, for its part, exceeds 50,000 positives, with 53,081 cases and 8,656 deaths.

The Netherlands is above 40,000 infections, with 42,826 positives, whileSaudi Arabia,Mexico, Pakistan and Switzerland exceed 30,000 cases. Ecuador, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, Singapore, Ireland, Belarus and Qatar already have more than 20,000.

United Arab Emirates, Israel, Poland, Austria, Japan, Romania, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Colombia, South Korea, the Philippines, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Serbia and South Africa exceed the10,000 infections.

Above the threshold of9,000 positivesEgypt is found, while Panama, Norway and the Czech Republic exceed 8,000 infections. With more than 6,000 cases are Australia, Malaysia, Morocco and Argentina and overcoming the 5,000 positives are Finland, Algeria and Kazakhstan.

