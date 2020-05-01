New York Stock Exchange

The North American giant adds 39,500 positives and more than 2,400 deaths in a single day and records more than 825,000 cases

The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan now exceeds 2.5 million cases and leaves more than 177,000 fatalities in 185 countries around the world, with the United States registering in the last 24 hours more than 2,400 fatalities and 39,500 positives, the record daily increase since the outbreak began in China.

According to the global balance of Johns Hopkins University updated this Tuesday at 9:30 am, the pandemic already leaves 2,565,258 people infected and 177,501 fatalities. The total number of people cured stands at 686,634, with Germany leading this table with 99,400 people recovered, followed by Spain with 82,514.

The United States remains the country most affected by the coronavirus, marking the worst number of daily cases in the last day since the outbreak began in Wuhan in late 2019, with 39,500 positives. This increase brings the balance to 825,306 people infected while there are already more than 45,000 fatalities (45,075 in total), after adding 2,441 deaths in the last 24 hours. To date, the United States has conducted 4.16 million tests to detect the coronavirus.

Spain continues to be the second country most affected by the pandemic and the most affected in Europe by number of infections, with a total of 204,178 infected people and 21,282 deaths, followed by Italy, which accounts for fewer infected people, 183,957, but more deaths, 24,648 .

France remains in the fourth global position, with a total of 159,300 cases and 20,829 deaths, above Germany, which accumulates 148,453 infections and 5,086 fatalities. The United Kingdom remains the sixth most affected country with a total of 130,184 people infected and 17,378 deaths from coronavirus.

TURKEY ACCUMULATES MORE THAN 95,000 CASES AND MORE THAN 5,000 DEAD

Turkey has surpassed Iran and China, the country of origin of the pandemic, and has crossed the threshold of 95,000 cases, with a total of 95,591 infected people and 2,259 deaths, while the Islamic Republic has 84,802 positives and 5,297 fatalities due to coronavirus .

China, for its part, has registered 83,864 infections and 4,636 deaths from the new coronavirus, after being overtaken by Iran. Russia, for its part, ranks as the tenth most affected country, with 52,763 infected people and 456 deaths, compared to 43,368 infections and 2,761 deaths in Brazil. Belgium has also exceeded 40,000 cases, with 40,956 infections and 5,998 deaths.

Canada, with 39,405 cases and 1,905 deaths, and the Netherlands, with 34,318 cases and 3,929 fatalities, complete the section of the countries with more than 30,000 infections.

Switzerland, Portugal and India are above 20,000 cases, followed by Peru, Ireland, Sweden, Austria, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Chile, South Korea and Ecuador, which exceed 10,000 positives.

Poland, Pakistan, Mexico, Romania and Singapore exceed 9,000 cases, while Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Norway, Indonesia and the Czech Republic already have more than 7,000 positives. Belarus, Serbia, the Philippines, Australia, Qatar and Ukraine account for more than 6,000 people infected with coronavirus.

Malaysia and the Dominican Republic accumulate more than 5,000 people with coronavirus and Panama, Colombia and Finland are above 4,000 infections, ahead of Luxembourg, Egypt, South Africa, Bangladesh, Morocco and Argentina, which have already exceeded the 3,000 infection threshold. .

Thailand, Algeria, Moldova, Greece, Hungary, Kuwait and Kazakhstan have more than 2,000 infected people, while Bahrain, Croatia, Iceland, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Estonia, Oman, Azerbaijan, New Zealand, Armenia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina , North Macedonia, Slovakia, Cameroon, Cuba, Afghanistan, Ghana and Bulgaria have over a thousand infections.

