The United States, Spain, Italy and France total more than 50 percent of the cases globally, with more than 1.6 million positives.

The new coronavirus pandemic has now exceeded 231,000 fatalities after exceeding 3.2 million cases worldwide, with the United States again registering more than 27,000 infections in a single day, according to data compiled by Johns University. Hopkins.

According to the global balance updated this Thursday, the pandemic already leaves 3 million 195 thousand 316 people infected and 227 thousand 705 fatalities. The total number of people cured amounts to 980 thousand 761, with Spain leading this table with 132 thousand 929 people recovered, ahead of the United States, with 124 thousand 023, and Germany, with 123 thousand 500.

The United States continues to be the country most affected by the coronavirus, both by number of cases and by number of deaths, with 1,040,488 people infected and 60,999 fatalities. New York State remains the epicenter of the pandemic, with 299,691 infected and 23,477 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, the United States has once again crossed the threshold of 25,000,000 infections in a single day, specifically accumulating 27,300 positives, two days after lowering that balance to 22,000,000 people with coronavirus, the lowest figure since end of March.

Spain remains one more day as the second country most affected by the pandemic and the most affected in Europe by number of infections, with a total of 236 thousand 899 people infected and 24 thousand 275 deaths, followed by Italy, which counts fewer people infected, 203 thousand 591, but more deaths, 27 thousand 682.

United Kingdom, with more than 166 thousand cases, is close to overtaking France

France continues in fourth place globally, with 166 thousand 543 cases and 24 thousand 121 deaths, a short distance from the United Kingdom, which, after having overtaken Germany on Wednesday, accumulates 166 thousand 441 positives and 26 thousand 166 deaths, the most high of deaths after those of the United States and Italy.

Germany remains in sixth position, with 161 thousand 539 infected people and 6 thousand 467 fatalities. The first four countries (United States, Spain, Italy and France) total more than 50 percent of cases globally, with more than 1.6 million positives.

Turkey remains in seventh place in the standings with 117 thousand 589 cases with a total of 3 thousand 081 deaths, ahead of Russia, which already has 99 thousand 399 infected people and 972 deaths, surpassing Iran and China, the country where the pandemic originated.

The Islamic Republic accumulates 93 thousand 367 positives and 5 thousand 957 deaths, followed by China, which remains with 83 thousand 944 infections and 4 thousand 637 deaths. Brazil is next, with 79 thousand 685 cases and 5 thousand 513 deaths, after adding the last day more than 6 thousand 500 cases.

Canada, for its part, exceeds the threshold of 50 thousand infections, with 52 thousand 865 infected people and 3 thousand 155 deaths, while Belgium accumulates 47 thousand 859 infected people and 7 thousand 501 deaths. The Netherlands places the balance at 38,998 people with coronaviruses and 4,727 deaths, ahead of Peru and India, both with more than 33,000 positives.

Switzerland, Ecuador, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Ireland are above the 20 thousand positives, while Mexico, Israel, Pakistan, Singapore, Austria, Chile, Japan, Belarus, Poland, Qatar, Romania, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea exceed 10,000 infections.

Ukraine, Indonesia and Denmark already have more than 9,000 positives, ahead of the Philippines, with more than 8,000, and Norway, the Czech Republic and Bangladesh, which exceed 7,000 infections.

Australia, the Dominican Republic, Serbia, Panama and Colombia have more than 6,000 infected people and over 5,000 cases are Malaysia, South Africa and Egypt.

For his part, Finland, Morocco and Argentina account for more than 4,000 cases and more than 3,000 infections accumulate in Algeria, Moldova, Luxembourg, Kuwait and Kazakhstan.

Over 2,000 cases are in Thailand, Bahrain, Hungary, Greece, Oman, Croatia, Uzbekistan and Iraq, while Afghanistan, Armenia, Cameroon, Iceland, Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ghana, Estonia have more than 1,000 infections. , Bulgaria, New Zealand, Cuba, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Bolivia and Djibouti.

