Good Morning! Today I write to you with many numbers of the coronavirus. To start I want to go back to a mystery that is clearing up: the lethality of the virus. Three months ago, the dominant idea was that these figures would be revised downward, but if they have, it has been slightly upward.

🦠 1. Estimating lethality



What percentage of infected end up dying? Finding out that ratio is key because it tells us the cost in lives of each infection. But estimating it is complicated because it requires knowing how many people have been infected.

One death for every 100 infected. The latest estimates raise the virus’s lethality to around 1%. That would be the death rate from infected (which we call IFR for short). The figure has been consolidated with a serology study.

Spain. Thanks to the extensive seroprevalence study (I, II) we have a reasonable estimate: case fatality would be around 1.1%, if 5.2% of the population has been infected and there are 27,200 confirmed deaths. That figure could rise to 1.9% if we consider complete – which will be too much – the excess of 48,000 deaths that the INE observes.England. A good study of antibodies says that 6.8% of people have been infected there (II), which represents a lethality of 0.8% counting only confirmed deaths (about 29,600) and 1.4% if we consider everything the excess registered.NY. A few weeks ago it was estimated that 21% of its population had been infected (III). The lethality would be 0.9% according to confirmed deaths, and 1.2% taking suspects.Denmark. An April study indicates that 1.7% of the population was infected (IV). The fatality would be 0.5% taking the 460 confirmed deaths. But the number of infected is less reliable in this case because it was calculated with a sample of blood donors, which is surely biased upward. Other studies had also shown low figures in Germany (0.4%, V) and Switzerland (0.5%, VI), perhaps because the infections were concentrated in young people.

Furthermore, there are estimates that are not based on antibody tests and are similar. For example, scientists used the Diamond Princess cruise ship as a sample: everyone was tested there and fatality was around 0.7% (VII). We also use as reference the figures for Iceland, which massively tested and registers a case fatality rate of 0.5% (VIII), or the estimates of Imperial College for China (0.66%, IX) and the Pasteur Institute for France (0, 53%, X).

Is this variability a surprise? Not really. On the one hand, we must count on the uncertainty of all the calculations: the antibody tests are not perfect and the death records are not. Another obvious factor is age differences. The virus is much more dangerous for older people and that will increase the lethality of aging countries. But other factors will also influence, such as the quality of health systems, their saturation and even chance.

One thing that strikes me is that the estimates made by the experts in February have hardly had to be revised. On March 3 we told that the coronavirus was much worse than the flu: “the case fatality rate would be around 1%”, then said the epidemiologist Christopher Fraser.

That 1% is a high number. It would mean that covid-19 is 10, 20 or 50 times more lethal than the flu. As Marc Lipsitch of Harvard explains: “A comparison with seasonal flu would be 0.02%.” The same is said by Adam Kucharski of the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine: “Some interpret that [esa cifra] It means that covid could be similar to the flu, but they make a crucial mistake. ” The mistake is that they forget to count all minor flu infections that go unreported. According to Kucharski, 30% pass the flu every year and therefore its fatality is around 0.035% in the US and 0.04% in Spain (XI).

📈 2. Excess deaths in 20 countries

Civil registries account for all deaths and this allows measuring the excess observed during the coronavirus crisis. On Saturday I showed with Borja Andrino and Daniele Grasso data from 20 countries and we find that Spain is the country with the second highest excess at the moment: an additional 47,000 deaths since March, which is 45% more than normal.

Evolution of deaths and normal

It is a simple calculation: It compares deaths this year with the average of previous years, week by week. But it is surely the best way to measure how many people have died in this crisis.

Here you can see the excess that is registered in different countries. Peru has the worst relative figure, with the aggravating circumstance that its outbreak is still active. Then come Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Italy. In the article you can also see the evolution country by country.

Cautions? They are provisional data, how could it be otherwise: some records are late (due to collapse) and there are countries with active outbreaks. Also keep in mind that not all excess will be deaths from coronavirus. However, I believe that most of it will be and that all the excess is attributable at least to the coronavirus crisis.

Our data comes from the INE and the compilation of the Financial Times. The methodology is not original either: the measure of excess (in absolute value and percentage) is used by the INE, the CNE, the US CDC or the British ONS, to offer data by provinces, communities, states and regions. They have been published by international media such as The Economist, New York Times or Financial Times. I underline this to make it clear that this is not particularly controversial data.

Thoroughly. In the article charts by country and details.

😷 3. X-ray of three outbreaks

An office, a restaurant and a bus. Javier Salas and Mariano Zafra visually explain to us three multiple infections, which we know because they have been thoroughly studied by the health authorities.

The call center. Four decisive factors were combined in a single room in an office: multiple, close and prolonged contacts in a closed space. Workers interacted with people from other floors — in the elevators and the lobby — but the infections occurred in that room: “indicating that the duration of the interaction was probably the main facilitator.”

The best part of the article is that it details the useful measures to reduce the risks. In the case of the call center, for example, it would be convenient to separate the workers in zig zag or to ventilate so that the infectious particles do not recirculate over and over again.

🚦 4. The situation map and sprouts

This week we update and improve our map with the virus information in each province. We report data on the rate of infections (the famous R), the incidence of cases (per million inhabitants), the de-escalation phase and the level of movement (from mobile phones).

In addition we have now included charts with the evolution over time of many variables. This makes it easier to see if a red situation, for example, is a spike or a worrying trend. We update it periodically.

❌ 5. Data problems

Last Sunday I told you about the problems with the information that the ministry offers about the epidemic. The matter has brought queue during the week and even the Financial Times dedicated an article to the “failed data”. One of their journalists explained the problems with the false-total of deceased and the “nonsense” of the zero deceased, which I already mentioned but are still there.

Some problems have been rectified. As the new indicators are two weeks old, we can already analyze their evolution, and some detection and tracking figures were also published. I hope this week some other issues will be fixed.

