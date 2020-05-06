WASHINGTON – Amid the cash crisis threatening to shut down the United States Postal Service, they are accusing the Trump administration of blocking bipartisan efforts to provide the agency with money, calling it a long-awaited conservative effort to privatize delivery. of mail.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a precipitous drop in mail deliveries, worsening the crisis in a sector that was already dragging financial problems. Last week, Post Director General Megan Brennan said financial problems exacerbated by the pandemic could cause the agency to run out of money in October.

The $ 2 trillion stimulus package to deal with the coronavirus approved on March 25 did not provide assistance to the Postal Service, despite bipartisan support for that funding, an assistant to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Affairs revealed. Governmental, which has jurisdiction over the Postal Service.

Instead, the legislation only allowed the Postal Service to borrow $ 10 billion from the Treasury Department.

“Direct allocations to the Postal Service received bipartisan support,” confirmed a committee aide, who asked to remain anonymous to continue participating in the ongoing negotiations. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “said he could get the loan or he might get nothing.”

However, it has been several weeks since the stimulus package was approved and the Treasury Department has not yet approved that loan.

A spokesman for the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, did not respond to a request for comment.

A United States Postal Service worker wearing a mask and gloves on April 9, 2020 in Van Nuys, California. (Mario Tama / .)

Although the White House will not explain the reason for the delay, the president of the Union of Postal Workers of the United States, Mark Dimondstein, said that the administration is using the loan to promote the privatization. He blames the administration’s “speculators”, including Mnuchin, for using the crisis “to push his privatization agenda forward.”

However, a Treasury Department spokesperson said Mnuchin and the White House are “supporters” of the loan.

“The Treasury and Secretary Mnuchin himself have contacted the United States Postal Service (USPS) several times this week, and we are working closely with the agency to activate the new 10-credit line. one billion dollars earmarked for the USPS, ”said Treasury spokesman in an email message.

While the administration claims to be working closely with the Postal Service, Ronnie Stutts, president of the National Association of Rural Mail Carriers, accused the White House and the Treasury Department of blocking postal financing as part of an effort to privatize the agency. .

“Everything was fine with this, until they got to the White House,” Stutts said.

The Treasury Department and Trump want to “privatize the postal service,” he added. “There is no other possibility. And when it got to that point, they slowed it down. They said no. They were not going to give us money. ”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a daily briefing on coronavirus at the White House on April 2, 2020. (Mandel Ngan / . via .)

Although the Postal Service is almost a government agency, it is in a unique position since it has not been funded with taxpayers’ money since the 1980s. In fact, the post office depends on its income for mail services. .

described& nbsp; the Postal Service’s “overall financial image” as “impaired and unsustainable.” “data-reactid =” 70 “> Although the Postal Service has made a profit, it has been in financial trouble since 2006, when the law passed requires the Postal Service to pre-finance the retirement of its workers. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Postal Service was already in dire straits as its obligations and debts far outweighed its earnings. Last year, the United States Office of Government Accountability He described the “overall financial image” of the Postal Service as “deteriorated and unsustainable.”

Coronavirus has dramatically worsened this situation by causing a large decrease in mail volume due to decreased business activity. The Postal Service experienced a 24.2% decrease in the volume of mail delivered during the week of March 29 to April 4 and during the first three days of last week the volume of mail delivered decreased more than 30%, according to a presentation made by the Postal Service and distributed to members of Congress last week

The presentation, which was accessed by Yahoo News, predicted that there would be 35 billion fewer emails in the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends in September. The Postal Service predicts that declines will continue for the next fiscal year, leading to an increase in net losses valued at $ 23 billion over the next 18 months.

The filing indicated that the agency expects to receive a $ 25 billion grant to cover losses related to the pandemic. He also noted that the Postal Service needs a grant for its 25 billion update, which would be used to “resist the longer-term economic impacts”, as well as debt relief and the possibility of additional indebtedness.

published on Friday describing the agency’s stimulus needs. “data-reactid =” 74 “> A Postal Service spokesperson declined to answer questions and referred Yahoo News to a statement that Brennan, the postmaster general, released Friday describing the agency stimulus needs.

Stutts, president of the National Association of Rural Mail Carriers, said that while Mnuchin approves the loans authorized in the latest stimulus package, they will not be enough to solve the Postal Service’s financial problems.

“Right now we have a deficit of approximately $ 11 billion and to pre-finance retirement we need about $ 5.5 billion each year. We just don’t have the money, “Stutts acknowledged. “We are not going to return it. And if we borrow 10 billion, we are only going to borrow even more. ”

President Trump at the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House on Friday. (Yuri Gripas / .)

On April 7, during a coronavirus task force press conference, President Trump dismissed allegations that he was basically trying to end the United States Postal Service.

“Oh, I am the reason for the collapse of the Postal Service: the Postal Service has lost billions of dollars annually for many, many years. So is it my fault? I did not know it. Now I am the cause of the disappearance of the Postal Service, ”said Trump.

Trump blamed the situation on “internet companies,” including Amazon, which he has frequently accused of not paying enough for the use of the United States Postal Service.

“They lose money every time they deliver a package from Amazon or those other Internet companies, those that deliver at home,” he said. “They leave everything at the post office and tell them, ‘You deliver it.'”

final report called for selling parts of the service to private companies. “data-reactid =” 101 “> Although the White House and the Treasury Department did not respond to questions about the possibility that the President or Mnuchin want to privatize the Postal Service, in the past they have expressed their support for that idea. In 2018, Trump issued an executive order and created a postal working group to identify possible ways to improve the agency’s financial problems.Mnuchin led that working group, and his final report called for selling parts of the service to private companies.

One of the main concerns about privatization is that the Postal Service has a universal service obligation that requires it to deliver mail at equal rates anywhere in the country. That includes rural routes that are not necessarily profitable.

Dimondstein, president of the United States Postal Workers Union, noted that private companies do not have a similar obligation. He said other companies can choose where to go.

“The Postal Service cannot, should not, and will not,” he said.