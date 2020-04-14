Weeks ago we were commenting on one of the most important distributed computing projects today, Rosetta @ Home, which uses the dead time of our teams to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

This is not the only one, Folding @ Home It was started 20 years ago by Stanford University to better understand how proteins work, how they organize themselves, and why that process sometimes leads to diseases such as Alzheimer’s or some types of cancer.

The greatest moment in terms of performance of Folding @ Home was when Sony added it to the Playstation 3, in 2007, but as the console stopped being used – it cannot be installed on the Playstation 4 – the project was losing popularity.

13 years later, with the announcement that SARS-CoV-2 would be included among the viruses to be investigated using the distributed processing power of Folding @ Home, the project has broken the exaFLOP barrier, months or years before Intel, IBM or AMD achieve this.

A exaFLOP represents a trillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000) floating operations per second.

According to Greg Bowman, director of the initiative, the active number of participants went from 30,000 in February 2020 to 400,000 in mid-March. After that, 300,000 more people have joined.

We’ve nearly double the number of active servers for @foldingathome in response to jumping from 30K volunteers in Feb to> 400K in mid march. This helped a lot with reducing idle time, and then 300K more volunteers joined! Great news, and we’re working on even more servers. – Greg Bowman (@drGregBowman) March 27, 2020

An important part of why so many people joined was Nvidia’s campaign for more people to join the project, where they explain in a Reddit post the availability of Folding @ Home that you can not only take advantage of the CPU, but also the GPU.

The result was that the project reached 2.4 exaFLOPs. For making a comparison, Summit what we all consider as the world’s most powerful supercomputer, developed by IBM at OAK Ridge National Laboratory, it has a speed of 200 petaflops. That is to say: Folding @ Home It has become 12 times faster.

Such a large increase in participants meant that in one week they successfully processed over 33% of all completed “jobs” throughout 2019.

The research he’s doing Folding @ Home seeks to better understand the sheets of coronavirus surface proteins. This is essential in the path of medicine development to fight against it.

All the results that are determined from the immense analysis of data that is being done through the project will be available to anyone who needs them. According to statements made to Ars Technica, Greg Bowman He promises that he will publish all the derived datasets so that third parties can use them in the design of new medicines.

