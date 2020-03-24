The Coronavirus He has claimed the lives of many people around the world, however there are many others who still do not believe in the spread of the pandemic, one of them is the Mexican fighter, Cybernetic.

Follow us on Facebook

WrestleMania will be held in two days for the first time

Through his social networks, the fighter Cybernetic assured that the Covid-19 It is just a trick to destabilize the world economy: “The net is not even happening in Mexico with its blowjob that of the Coronavirus“He wrote on his social networks.

In the same message Cybernetic declared that “only ignorant people who still believe in the Chupacabra are the same who are scared of Covid-19“

Show player