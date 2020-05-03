Workers disinfecting a street in a Malaysian city – Iskandar / BERNAMA / dpa / Europa Press

The North American giant has spent four days with daily increases of more than 17,000 positives.

The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, in central China, has exceeded the number of 720,000 infected and has killed more than 34,000 people worldwide, with the United States. As the most affected country, adding more than 19,000 cases in the last 24 hours to exceed 140,000 positives.

According to the global balance updated this Monday at 8:30 am by Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic of the new coronavirus has spread to 177 countries and territories, leaving a total of 723,700 infected people and 34,018 fatalities.

The number of people who have been cured of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, amounts to 152,042, most of them in China (75,911).

The four countries most affected by the pandemic (the United States, China, Italy and Spain) total more than 402,000 cases, which represents more than half of the total number of people infected with the virus worldwide.

The growth rate of the new coronavirus pandemic has accelerated sharply in recent weeks. From the start of the outbreak in Wuhan City in November 2019 until the first 100,000 cases were recorded, 67 days elapsed, while the figure of 200,000 positives was reached eleven days later and the figure of 300,000 only four days later.

The 400,000 cases were exceeded on Tuesday, three days after the 300,000 positive number were reached worldwide on Saturday, and this Thursday the pandemic exceeded 500,000 cases, largely driven by the growth of infections in the United States. . The 600,000 positives were exceeded on Saturday and this Monday the number of 700,000 infected people has been reached and exceeded.

The United States, which since last Thursday is the country most affected by the number of cases, has added 19,400 cases in the last 24 hours and has a total of 143,025 infected people and 2,514 fatalities.

The North American giant has spent four days running registering more than 17,000 new cases per day. Those daily increases are higher than the highest number of infections recorded by China in the worst phase of the pandemic, when in February it set the record for more than 15,000 positives in one day.

ITALY APPROACHES 100,000 CONTAGIATES

The number of infections contrasts with the data on cured persons, which currently stands at 4,856. Faced with the rapid rise of the United States, Italy remains the second country most affected by the number of cases, with 97,689 people infected, and the first in the number of fatalities, with 10,779 deaths. The number of people recovered rises to 13,030.

China ranks as the third most affected country, with 82,152 cases, 3,308 deaths and 75,911 people cured. Spain remains the fourth most affected country, with less than 2,000 infections from China, with a total of 80,110 infected people, 6,803 fatalities and 14,709 people recovered, according to data updated at 8:30 am, pending the Ministry of Spanish Health update the balance on Monday.

SPAIN COULD OVERCOME CHINA THIS MONDAY IN NUMBER OF CASES

According to the growth rate of daily cases, the forecast is that Spain will overtake China on Monday and become the third country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, taking into account that the Asian giant has already updated its balance sheet.

Spain surpassed China on Tuesday in the number of deaths from the coronavirus and is the second country with the most fatalities after Italy.

Germany is the fifth most affected country, with 62,435 cases, 541 deaths and 9,211 people cured. France ranks as the sixth country in number of cases, with 40,723 people with coronavirus, 2,611 deaths and 7,226 people cured.

Iran follows next, with 38,309 cases, 2,640 deaths and 12,391 people recovered, followed by the United Kingdom, which climbs to eighth position, with 19,784 infected people, 1,231 deaths and 151 people recovered. Switzerland is in ninth position, with 14,829 people infected, 300 deceased and 1,595 recovered.

The tenth place in the classification corresponds to the Netherlands, which exceeds the barrier of 10,000 cases, with a total of 10,930 infected people, 772 dead and 253 recovered. Belgium remains in eleventh place, with 10,386 people with coronaviruses, 431 fatalities and 1,359 people discharged.

South Korea, which for weeks was the second most affected country by the coronavirus after China, falls to twelfth position, with 9,961 positives, 158 deaths and 5,528 people healed. Turkey, for its part, has 9,217 infected people, 131 dead and 105 recovered, followed by Austria, with 8,788 positives and 86 dead.

Canada registers a total of 6,320 coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities, while Portugal records 5,962 positives and 119 deaths. Norway, Brazil, Israel and Australia are above 4,000 cases, while Sweden overcomes the barrier of 3,000 infected.

The Czech Republic, Ireland, Denmark, Malaysia and Chile register more than 2,000 positives and over a thousand cases are Luxembourg, Ecuador, Japan, Poland, Romania, Pakistan, Russia, Thailand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Africa, Finland, Greece, India and Iceland.

