2020 could be the last year of Valentino Rossi in MotoGP. Il Dottore contract with Yamaha ends this season and its continuity is in the air. He has always said that he would continue as long as he felt competitive and the Japanese team had offered him the renewal, despite the fact that from the next year the official pilots will be Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Viñales.

Yamaha wanted a response before starting the season, scheduled for March 8 in Qatar, but Rossi preferred to wait. Just before officially announcing the signing of the Frenchman, a revelation from the last campaign, the team issued a statement to explain that it would be the Italian who would decide its continuity in the middle of the course. However, the coronavirus has paralyzed everything. Vale’s intention was to test himself in the first seven or eight races to see if he was competitive, and then he would make a decision about his future.

Unfortunately, the season has not been able to start, as a few days before the traffic lights were lit in Qatar, the organization had to suspend the MotoGP race for COVID-19. Since then the different grand prizes have been postponed, although some have already been relocated in the calendar below. The truth is It is not yet known if it will be possible to run in this 2020. Today the MotoGP World Championship is at risk of total cancellation.

This situation makes Rossi’s decision about his future even longer, who knows if a year. The reality is that Il Dottore has more than earned the right to choose when and how he wants to retire. He had asked to be given time until mid-season, but the coronavirus has upset all plans. His contract ends at the end of this course and it is not yet known if he will renew or not after what happened in this campaign.

Yamaha assures you a motorcycle if you follow

Vale wanted to see if he was still competitive before deciding whether to retire at the end of his contract.. If the season is suspended, the Italian will not have a chance to prove himself on the track. The bad news for him is that Yamaha has decided not to wait and has signed Quartararo as its replacement from 2021, so it would stop being an official pilot of the team (they would be Viñales and Fabio).

Despite this, the Japanese brand assured him in its day that if you choose to continue they will provide you with a bike with factory specs and full engineering support so you can compete. Right now, his future is unknown and even more so after the halt due to the coronavirus. The Tavullia pilot announced earlier this year that he appreciated the withdrawal but wanted to see how the course started.

Since then, he has not spoken about his future again. It should be remembered that last year he equaled his worst MotoGP record after finishing seventh in the standings, something that had only happened in his first year at Ducati (2011). The coronavirus leaves the future of the MotoGP legend among questions, championship that he has conquered seven times becoming the greatest of all time with Giacomo Agostini.