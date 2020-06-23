Narrative | 2020 June 23, Tuesday

The number of confirmed cases of contagion by COVID-19 now reaches 9,065,884 people worldwide, of which they have already recovered 4,554,515. USA concentrates the largest number of cases with 2,313,445, followed by Brazil, Russia and India with 1,106,470, 598,878 and 440,357 cases each.

Global trends

Infected AssetsInfectedDeceasedRecoveredTotalTotalLast dayTotalLast dayTotalLast day1. USA: 1. USA: 2.313.4451. Germany: 43.9611. USA: 120.4511. Germany: 2.2231. USA: 640,198

1. Russia: 12,0002. Brazil: 2. Brazil: 1,106.4702. Russia: 7.4132. Brazil: 51.2712. Mexico: 7592. Brazil: 601.7412. Brazil: 11.1553. United Kingdom: 3. Russia: 598.8783. Mexico: 4.5773. United Kingdom: 42.7563. Russia: 1533. Russia: 355.8473. Mexico: 4,888

In the last 24 hours have been reported 96,902 new cases, which implies a rise in 1.08% with respect to the total number of infections in the last report. Germany It is the country that has confirmed the most new infections with 43,961, followed by Russia after registering 7,413 new patients. To these have been added Mexico with 4,577 new infections and Pakistan after reporting 3,946 new cases in the country.

Since its appearance, the global balance of deaths due to coronavirus worldwide is 461,539 people, to which they are added 4,074 since the last report. USA It is the country with the highest number of victims so far with 120,451 deceased, followed by Brazil, UK and Italy with 51,271, 42,756 and 34,657 deaths respectively.

The earliest evidence of the coronavirus outbreak occurred in China, in the city of Wuhan, he December 31, 2019. Since that date, the infection has spread throughout the Asian continent until it devastated the rest of the world. In the last report, they have been detected 30 new cases in the country and currently 448 people are under the effects of the diseases caused by the virus.

Note: This news has been automatically generated by Efe-Narrative.