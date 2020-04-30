Narrative | 2020 April 30, Thursday

Coronavirus in Spain

As reflected by official data from the Ministry of Health, corresponding to the April 29, in Spain the number of people infected by COVID-19 has decreased thanks to the 3.103 highs that have occurred today, leaving the current figures at 102,776 active cases and 24,543 deceased. In the last hours they have joined 3,261 new infections, which leaves the country with a total of 239,369 people affected by the pandemic since the first case was confirmed on January 31.

Global Data Region Infected Assets Contacted (Last day) Deceased (Last day) Recovered (Last day)Spain102,776 239,369 (3,261) 24,543 (268) 112,050 (3,103)World2,133,175 3,313,339 (184,108) 218,277 (2,126) 961,887 (18,251)

Catalonia currently concentrates the largest number of active cases with 25,353, followed by Madrid and Castilla la Mancha, which add up 20,776 and 12,096 active cases respectively.

Also, during the past day Madrid has communicated 513 new cases, followed by Castilla y León with 461 new patients. These autonomous communities have joined Basque Country after reporting 381 new infections and Aragon after reporting 319 new patients.

Total New CasesTotal Cases (change% 24h)Total Deceased (24h)Total Recovered (24h)Madrid 51365.659 (+ 0.79%) 8,176 (+71) 36,707 (+393) Castilla y León 46120,312 (+ 2.32%) 1,752 (+16) 6,569 (+121) Basque Country38115,519 (+2, 52%) 1,296 (+22) 10,936 (+462) Aragón3195,971 (+ 5.64%) 739 (+3) 2,291 (+102) Castilla-La Mancha27620,071 (+ 1.39%) 2,463 (+27 ) 5,512 (+130) Catalonia26,249,943 (+ 0.53%) 4,975 (+70) 19,615 (+555) Navarra 2,566,140 (+ 4.35%) 451 (+3) 2,113 (+31) C. Valencia 24,212,058 (+ 2.05%) 1,236 (+18) 6,886 (+287) Andalusia18713,688 (+ 1.39%) 1,207 (+19) 5,710 (+438) Galicia 1409,606 (+ 1.48%) 547 5,573 (+180) Cantabria662,505 (+ 2.71%) 191 1,483 (+111) Murcia 541,894 (+ 2.93%) 130 1,202 (+49) La Rioja335,206 (+ 0.64%) 332 (+2) 2,159 (+68) Asturias312,828 (+ 1.11%) 273 (+7) 835 (+26) Extremadura253,538 (+ 0.71%) 446 (+6) 1,887 (+90) Ceuta7146 (+ 5.04%) 4 126 (+12) Balearic Islands51,955 (+ 0.26%) 188 (+3) 1,219 (+23) Canarias32,205 (+ 0.14%) 135 (+1) 1,131 ( +24) Melilla0125 2 96 (+1)Spain3,261239,369 (1.38%)24,543 (268)112,050 (3,103)Coronavirus in the world

The number of cases of infection by COVID-19 already reaches 3,313,339 people around the world, of which they have already recovered 961,887. USA concentrates the largest number of cases with 1,040,488, followed by Spain, Italy and United Kingdom with 239,369, 203,591 and 166,441 cases each.

Global trendsInfected AssetsInfectedDeceasedRecoveredTotalTotalLast dayTotalLast dayTotalLast day1. USA: 855.4661. USA: 1,040.4881. : 155.8601. USA: 60,991. Brazil: 4741. USA: 124.0231. USA: 3.5792. United Kingdom: 139.4182. Spain: 239.3692. Russia: 7.0992. Italy: 27.6822. Italy: 3232. Germany: 123,5002. Spain: 3.1033. Italy: 104.6573. Italy: 203.5913. Brazil: 5.3853. United Kingdom: 26.1663. Spain: 2683. Spain: 112.0503. Germany: 3,100

In the last 24 hours they have joined 184,108 new cases, which would mean an increase in 5.88% with respect to the total number of infections in the last report. It is the country that has confirmed the most new infections with 155,860, followed by Russia after registering 7,099 new infections. To these are added Brazil after reporting 5,385 new cases and Spain after reporting 3,261 new patients in the country.

Further, East Timor, sweater and Guernsey confirmed their first cases of infection by the virus.

Since its appearance, the global balance of deaths from coronavirus worldwide is 218,277 people, after joining 2,126 new deaths at last count. USA It is the country that has registered the largest amount so far with 60,999 deceased, followed by Italy, UK and Spain with 27,682, 26,166 and 24,543 deaths respectively.

The first evidence of the coronavirus outbreak occurred in China, in the city of Wuhan, the December 31, 2019. Since then, the infection has spread throughout Asia until it devastated the rest of the world. In the last report, they have been detected four new cases in the country and in total 831 people are under the effects of the diseases caused by the virus.

Note: This news has been automatically generated by Narrative based on data from the Ministry of Health, the Dpartimento della Protezione Civile in Italy, the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and Johns Hopkins University.