Ford and Rivian have announced the cancellation of their collaboration agreement to jointly develop an electric car that would be marketed under the brand Lincoln. Until now, the health crisis has forced several manufacturers to delay deliveries of some vehicles. The economic crisis it is causing will also delay development and therefore the presentation of many new models. However, this is the first vehicle to cancel its development because of the pandemic. The heads of both companies wanted leave the door open to resume this collaboration later if the right circumstances exist.

Last year, Ford invested 500 million dollars (450 million euros) in the manufacturer of electric ‘pick-ups’ Rivian. The interest of the rhombus brand in Rivian’s electrification technologies is focused on the use of its specific, modular and flexible platform, for the development of a new electric vehicle. As a result of this collaboration, in January of this year, the brand Lincoln, belonging to the Ford consortium, announced the development of a new fully electric model that would join its two plug-in hybrids; the Aviator and Corsair Grand Touring, as part of the company’s commitment to electrification.

However, the current health circumstances and the economic crisis that will ensue have ruined this project. Last Tuesday, Lincoln informed his distributors of his decision to cancel this project due to the “current environment.” The brand leaves the door open to resume collaboration later, without modifying the agreements previously established for the project. of “an alternative vehicle based on the Rivian platform”.

The result of this collaboration would have been the first fully electric model in the Lincoln brand catalog. Although its preliminary design had not yet been defined, it was likely an SUV, based on Rivian’s flexible and modular platform, but looking much different than the R1S. It was part of Ford’s investment of more than 11,500 million dollars (more than 10,450 million euros) in electrification, which includes the Mustang Mach-E and an electric version of the F-150.

In the case of the Mustang Mach-eFord chose to have the engineers developing the vehicle software take it home during confinement to continue, as much as possible, with their work. In addition, it has also hinted that it will hit the market later than initially announced, according to a message sent by the manufacturer to its Norwegian customers. The production of his new electric SUV was scheduled for the second half of 2020, and the first deliveries for the month of October. However, Ford, like most manufacturers, has temporarily halted production at its factories, forcing it to delay launch. In the case of the electric version of the F-150 electric pick-up, the influence of closures and delays in development and production is not yet known.

