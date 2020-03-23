The coronavirus is reaching Africa and could cause a humanitarian tragedy

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the low level of those infected by Covid-19 on the African continent surprised.. However, in recent weeks the number of infected has been growing rapidly. The vast majority of them imported from China and Europe.

As of March 20, more than 30 countries have reported cases -with deaths in some of them- and whose governments have taken different isolation measures, border closings and prohibitions.

The impact of the virus on the continent is closely followed, since its spread, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa – with more than 1 billion people – can have very severe consequences.

Many of these countries have extremely weak health systems and a large population affected by HIV, tuberculosis and other conditions.

On the other hand, it will be very difficult to maintain social distance. How will the very poor rural populations be asked to wash their hands when they do not have water or to wash with gel when they do not have the resources to buy food?

As stated by the director of the HIV Program of the Kwazulunatal province, South Africa (the one that faces the highest HIV rate), There is not yet a significant number of infected, but it can only take some time for the virus to attack the most vulnerable populations. Therefore, he believes that a substantial epidemic will be inevitable. In this regard, last week the South African Academy of Sciences warned that people living with HIV are eight times more likely to contract pneumonia caused by the virus.

The WHO Director-General, Ethiopian Tedros Adhanom, launched an appeal to African countries on March 19 to “wake up”, warning that there are probably numerous undetected cases.

In relation to the pandemic that afflicts us worldwide and particularly with respect to African countries, It is worth remembering the Ebola experience that devastated West Africa six years ago. with significant human and economic costs, which could have been lower.

As Dr. Adaora Okoli, a Nigerian Ebola survivor, put it, approximately 12,000 people died from the virus. Initially, the United Nations mobilized $ 15 million through the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). For August 2014 the cost was 70 million and with 700 new deaths it amounted to 1 billion. Finally, in September 2014 the UN created the Ebola Emergency Response Mission (UNMEER). By February 2015, only $ 1 billion of the promised 2.89 billion had been disbursed.

According to Dr. Okoli, the epidemic showed that fundraising rarely works, which is why proposes a “separate emergency aid fund” Separated from CERF to tackle disease outbreaks and with continued funding from donor countries, NGOs and United Nations agencies.

Dr. Okoli says that his proposal is not a matter of charity but of self-preservation.

This proposal seems valid and not only in relation to Africa.

It is very important that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which is responsible for coordinating emergency responses, which is managed by CERF and has regional offices in many countries, agrees and implements urgently, in conjunction with WHO, the United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS) and other competent UN Agencies, the most appropriate measures to combat Covid-19 and its consequences. We know that viruses do not respect national borders and move extremely quickly.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that the United Nations Commission for Africa (CEPA) estimates that the impact of Covid-19 could seriously affect the sustained economic growth that the African continent has been experiencing; by disruption of global supply chains, interconnection with the European, Chinese, and United States economies, undermined by the coronavirus, falling oil exports, remittances, and tourism.

In this scenario, Africa, according to CEPA, will have to revise its budgets to increase its health items by $ 10.6 billion.

The author is an Argentine diplomat, was ambassador to Nigeria and the Philippines and is director of the African Affairs Committee of the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI)