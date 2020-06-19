Professor of Microbiology Ignacio López Goñi. . / Jesús Diges / Archive

Madrid, Jun 19 . .- Is the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus still mutating? Is it fading? Will there be a second wave? Are the outbreaks in China, Iran, Germany or Spain of concern? The Spanish microbiologist Ignacio López-Goñi helps us answer these and other questions and affirms: « the virus is neither weakening nor becoming more virulent. »

« There are no data, at the moment, to corroborate this. The coronavirus that causes covid-19 disease is neither weakening nor becoming more virulent, » points out Efe, this professor of Microbiology at the University of Navarra ( northern Spain), who warns: « the virus is still there, we have not defeated the pandemic. »

QUESTION: Are SARS-CoV-2 genomes still being sequenced?

ANSWER: Yes, more than 7,000 isolated genomes from around the world have been sequenced and published, and hundreds more are sequenced every day. This allows knowing in real time how the coronavirus is changing and knowing how it has been and is being distributed throughout the planet. Samples are taken from infected people over time, for example in Spain; the virus is isolated, the genomes of different isolates are sequenced and compared. So you can track how the virus has been moving, from the mutations that are detected.

Q: And what conclusions have been drawn?

A: The coronavirus obviously mutates, everyone does. Viruses live by mutating; in virology it is usually spoken of « mutant clouds ». There are viruses that change with enormous speed and the champions of variability are the influenza virus or HIV. This coronavirus is not so much because it has a protein capable of repairing errors or mutations that may occur during its replication. SARS-CoV-2 is relatively stable, mutates, mutations can be seen, but has some stability that is common in coronaviruses.

Q: What implications does that relative stability have?

A: This is neither good nor bad and what it shows is that point mutations can be detected in many areas of the virus genome, but these, according to the data we have at the moment, are not having any effect on the biology of the virus. virus, in its virulence, for example.

Q: So does SARS-CoV-2 weaken or not?

A: The virus is neither weakening nor becoming more virulent, we have no evidence at this time. There are no data to corroborate this. There are also no more or less virulent strains.

When we talk about mutations (variations) we can think that it is always bad, that the virus mutates to become more virulent, but it does not have to be this way. Typically, when a virus passes from one animal species to another, there is initially a high frequency of mutations, but over time the virus adapts to its new host – in this case, humans.

Therefore, it can even be expected that in this adaptation process the virus will lose virulence, but this is usually a slow process that lasts for many months. In the time that SARS-CoV-2 takes, it has not yet been seen if it goes towards that process of adaptation to the host. It is one thing to decrease the epidemic curve – discharged patients, fewer deaths, consequences of confinement, etc. – and another is the biology of the virus.

Q: Will there be a second wave of the pandemic?

A: There are no certainties, we do not know, but estimates can be made. We can see what happened in other pandemics, specifically in the three influenza cases of the 20th century. In those of 1918, 1957 and 1968 the second and third waves were worse than the first ones, but we know that this coronavirus is not like the influenza virus. That there are stronger second waves is a possibility, but we do not know for sure.

Another possibility is that more or less intense recurring waves continue to exist for a couple of years. And a third option is to have small sprouts without a clear pattern. And perhaps it ends up being a seasonal virus that appears in winters, which is not good news either because it would add to the list of respiratory viruses that we already know are causing problems and, if it also coincides with the normal flu, it would be a drawback.

Q: There are outbreaks already in China, Iran, Germany, Spain. Worrying?

A: Yes. These outbreaks indicate that we have not overcome the pandemic. We have controlled the virus with confinement, but it is there, that is why the measures that each person can implement to avoid contagions and virus tracking are so important, which depends on the health authorities.

The outbreaks are worrying in the sense that they show that the virus is not extinct. I put a simile: when there is a forest fire we can put it out, but it is not completely extinguished. There may be some focus that, although small, with a little wind stokes the fire. That is why a fire station is always left watching. Now, it is essential to remain vigilant and track down possible outbreaks, stay ahead of the virus, not as we have been so far.

Q: As for the transmission, are there any news about how it does it?

A: We remain the same, although various studies have been published on the distance at which the droplets that we expel when coughing or sneezing fall to the ground (most do it in one or two meters, although the smallest ones can remain and extend more ), or about how long the virus stays indoors when talking. However, there are still some doubts about how the virus behaves, but what is confirmed over and over again is the need for the use of masks.

And another thing. There is no longer so much talk of super-contactors as super-contagious events. There are four factors that influence the appearance of outbreaks: closed sites, with many people and with people in close contact; the fourth factor is time. The longer you spend in such a place, the greater the chance of contagion. Therefore, an open space is better than closed, better well ventilated than not, better to stay for a short time, keep your distance and always with the mask.

Noemí G. Gómez