Doctors continue to fight the coronavirus, as long as its spread does not stop. (Free Press Photo: EFE)

When the covid-19 vaccine will be ready and how it will be distributed are questions that concern the international community, when the balance of the pandemic borders on the 300 thousand deaths and the World Health Organization warns that the coronavirus may never disappear .

In the midst of a race against time to try to find treatment against the disease, which has already caused 297 thousand 259 deaths in the world and more than 4 million 362 thousand 090 cases of contagion according to an . count based on official sources, international tensions are fueling .

In France, the pharmaceutical giant Sanofi sparked outrage when it announced that, if it found the vaccine, it would distribute it first in the United States, as the authorities in this country invest in the investigations.

An initiative that the French government considered “unacceptable” and that is also not viable for the European Commission, which advocated this Thursday for access to the vaccine to be “universal”.

“The covid-19 vaccine should be a global public good and its access should be fair and universal,” said community spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker, for whom “the virus is a global virus.”

Currently, there are more than 100 projects and a dozen clinical trials are being carried out.

But the road to finding the vaccine will be a long one, and the sought-after remedy could only arrive in a year.

Taking into account the tests currently being carried out, the existence of a vaccine within a year is an “optimistic” forecast, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) estimated on Thursday.

On the other hand, the United States, the most affected country in the world with more than 84,000 deaths, accused China of trying to spy on its researchers dedicated to fighting the new coronavirus.

According to Washington, the health sector, but also the pharmacist and the scientist, are “targets” of Beijing that uses hackers, students or researchers, to get their data on the vaccine, treatments or new diagnostic tests.

In the face of these accusations, China expressed “firm opposition to such calumnies,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Thursday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the new coronavirus could stay forever and become a disease with which humanity will have to learn to live.

“This virus can become endemic in our communities, it may never go away,” even if a vaccine is discovered, said Michael Ryan, the institution’s director of health emergencies.

Reopening of the beaches in Los Angeles

As scientists race against the clock to find the treatment, governments must impose measures to curb the spread as they try to revive their crippled economies.

To this end, many countries continue to make progress in the gradual lack of confidence in their populations.

On Thursday, Japan announced that it was lifting the state of emergency in most regions of the archipelago, although it remained in the agglomerations of Tokyo and Osaka.

“We have confirmation that the number of new cases has fallen to the levels of mid-March, when infections started to spread,” said Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

In Europe, where the pandemic is brewing with more than 161,000 deaths, most countries began a de-escalation of confinement.

In the United Kingdom, the second most hit country in the world with more than 33,000 deaths, it reduced restrictions in England, where you can go to work again.

The soccer championship in Germany will resume behind closed doors this Saturday, and it could be that the British, Spanish and Italians will do the same soon.

Regarding borders, the European Commission has called for a “concerted” and “non-discriminatory” reopening within the EU to avoid the collapse of the tourism sector, which represents 10% of GDP and 12% of the bloc’s jobs.

In Russia, which with 252,245 cases is the second country in the world in number of infected people, President Vladimir Putin, whose spokesman and prime minister are hospitalized, began the lack of confinement, depending on the health situation in each region. Moscow, however, will remain confined until May 31.

In the United States, Los Angeles’ beaches, closed for six weeks, have reopened without people being able to lay down their towels or play a game of volleyball.

Increase of infections in Chile

In other places, on the other hand, where covid-19 is gaining ground, especially in Latin America, measures to fight the virus are multiplying.

Chilean authorities on Wednesday decreed a mandatory quarantine throughout Santiago after a 60% increase in new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country, totaling 34,381 infected since March.

In Brazil, the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the region, in the last 24 hours 749 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total balance to 13,149 deaths. With more than 11,000 infected in one day, the Latin American giant accounts for 188,974 cases.

Villa 31, a marginal neighborhood in the heart of Buenos Aires where more than 40,000 people are crowded, has become in a few days in the area of ​​Argentina where coronavirus cases are growing faster. Despite that, dozens of people walk through the streets of the neighborhood as if nothing happened.

In Africa, the pandemic has not wreaked as much havoc as feared and officially has left less than 2,500 dead. But there are more and more indications that this figure is much lower than the real one.

The significant increase in unexplained deaths in northern Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, raises fears of a large spread of the coronavirus in this region, one of the poorest in the world.

Economically, the pandemic has paralyzed the economies of many countries, which are on the brink of recession, and tens of millions of people lost their jobs.

In Australia, almost 600,000 people were unemployed in April due to confinement, the highest number for more than four decades.

Many of these people who have seen their income evaporate overnight have had to resort to food aid.

In Italy, the first epicenter of the pandemic in Europe and which already has more than 30,000 deaths, the economic slowdown is leaving many “new poor”.

This is the case of “Ana”, a woman from Rome who worked in cleaning and after losing her income, she crosses the whole city in search of a food package distributed by a charitable association.

“I come here from time to time, when the situation becomes difficult. I am ashamed, “murmurs this woman.