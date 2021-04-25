The coronavirus is already one of the ten deadliest pandemics in history

The shock that the coronavirus pandemic has produced around the planet is unprecedented in history. So much so that in about a year, it has already become one of the ten worst of all time, at least in terms of number of deaths.

With just over 3 million victims worldwide, according to April data, the coronavirus has surpassed the typhus epidemic of Russia from 1918 to 1922, which killed between 2 and 3 million people.

However, and especially the further we go back in history, it is difficult to make exact estimates of the number of victims, so we have to work with forks that, in some cases, they are very spacious.

1. Black plague (1346-1353): 75-200 million dead

In general, it is agreed that the worst pandemic in history was the plague of black plague that devastated Europe between 1346 and 1353. The most conservative figure speaks of 75 million dead, while some sources increase it to 200 million. A terrible bite to between 30 and 60% of the total population of Europe.

2. Spanish flu (1918-1920): 17-100 million deaths

The second deadliest is one that has been compared to Covid: the Spanish flu. Unlike the previous one, it was global and left a trail of death of between 17 and 100 million deaths between 1918 and 1920. It was called ‘Spanish’ because Spain was the country that reported the most on the disease, as it was not involved in the disease. First World War.

3. Plague of Justinian (541-549): 15-100 million dead

The third most serious was called plague of Justinian, also caused by the plague, which killed between 15 and 100 million people in the 6th century in Europe and the Middle East.

4. HIV (1981-present): 35 million deaths

The fourth pandemic and the first among those still active is that of HIV virus, AIDS. Since its discovery in 1981, it has killed more than 35 million people. Although the virus is not eradicated, medical advances have allowed carriers to lead a relatively normal life.

5. Third plague of plague (1855-1960): 12-15 million dead

Another bubonic plague ranks fifth. It was the call tThird plague of plague, which between 1855 and 1960 caused between 12 and 15 million deaths worldwide. He was born, curiously, in China.

6. Cocolitzli (1545-1548): 5-15 million dead

In the sixth square we find the cocolitzli epidemic, caused by Salmonella enterica and that between 1545 and 1548 killed between 5 and 15 million Native Americans in the Mexico area. The disease arrived with the Spanish conquerors and decimated the population of the area between 27 and 80%.

7. Plague Antonina (165-180): 5-10 million dead

The seventh worst pandemic was the call plague antonina. It occurred in the Roman Empire between the years 165 and 180. It killed between 5 and 10 million people, between a quarter and a third of the total Roman population. It is believed to have been a plague of smallpox or measles.

8. Smallpox plague in Mexico (1520): 5-8 million dead.

The eighth worst pandemic, just above the coronavirus, It is the smallpox plague of 1520 in Mexico. In one year, between 5 and 8 million inhabitants of the area died. Also in this case the smallpox arrived in the Spanish ships that arrived from Europe.