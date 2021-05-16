The coronavirus hits Eurovision one week before the festival: four countries isolated by infections

Just two days before the first semifinals of Eurovision 2021 take place, the European Broadcasting Union has announced two positive for coronavirus in the delegations of Poland and Iceland.

Both teams are in quarantine as a preventive measure, so They will not be able to attend the Turquoise Carpet event of this Sunday, May 16.

“As a precautionary measure in the run-up to the week of the show, the other members of his delegation now also will undergo a PCR test and they will go into quarantine, “says Eurovision.tv.

In addition, for prevention purposes, the EBU has also made the decision not to attend the delegations of Romania and Malta for staying in the same hotel as the Icelandic.

Although a PCR test has already been carried out this Saturday, they will be submit to a new this Sunday.

“As an additional security measure, all the delegations that still attend the Carpet will arrive now individually in private transport“, they have affirmed.

People who have tested positive are already isolated. The rest of the team members are waiting for the PCR results to be able to make the decision whether the performance will be live as scheduled or will be recorded.